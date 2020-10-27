Are you preparing Origin OS, Vivo to replace Funtouch?

Vivo logo. (Vivo)

Hitekno.com – Vivo is reportedly developing new in-house software called Origin OS. Rumors are circulating that the software could replace Vivo’s Funtouch operating system.

For information, Vivo announced Funtouch OS 10 at the end of last year, which was introduced along with the Vivo X30.

But the pandemic delayed their plans to provide updates for many old phones.

Initially, the company planned to switch to JoviOS before even leaving the project. The Origon OS software quoted from the GSM Arena is being prepared for publication on Vivo’s new mobile phone.

According to reports from a popular speaker called Digital Chat Station, it stands for “Original OS” or “Original OS”.

Vivo illustration from Funtouch OS. (GSM arena)

The Digital Chat Station states that Origon OS will be a big improvement over the current Funtouch.

“Blue Factory’s new system, Origin OS, has grown rapidly, has everything it could have, and is expected to be one of the first stages of a customized user interface for Android,” wrote Digital Chat Station in a tweet on its Twitter Account.

Gizchina’s report, Origin OS is expected to be released before the end of 2020.

Leaks related to Origin OS supposedly a replacement for Funtouch OS. (Twitter / StationChat)

The new user interface is expected to be available in November or December 2020. According to leaks, the Origon operating system will be introduced along with the new Vivo X60 series.

The term “Original Operating System” seems to tell us that it is real and that the work or system is still quite early. This tells us that the Vivo user interface will be very different from its predecessor.

In the last quarter of 2020, the Funtouch OS project manager announced a new version of the HP system with JoviOS. There’s no news about the sequel, however, so the Origin operating system is likely to be Vivo’s newest user interface.