Build a ladder near the children’s grave. The story of this mother’s Haru has gone viral

A unique virus grave. (Bored Panda / Natalie Maynor)

Hitekno.com – A story and photos from a funeral in the city of Natchez, Mississippi went viral when you see the grave with headstones look generally normal.

As you get closer, you will find a mysterious door that hides the stairs to the underground coffin.

According to the BoredPanda site, this strange grave belongs to a 10-year-old girl named Florence Irene Ford who died of yellow fever in 1871.

When the little ivory died, the mother made her daughter’s coffin with a small window on the head.

His mother Ellen then built a narrow staircase six feet high to the window of her son’s coffin.

It turns out that there is a story of emotion behind this unique Florence tomb. Your mother also has her own story behind it.

Ellen said that if little Florence was afraid of a storm and every time it came she would run to her mother and comfort her

When Florence died, her mother could no longer comfort her, so she built a unique ladder to make her feel close to her daughter.

Her mother can still see her daughter through the glass in the coffin in Florence, even when the storm hits.

Over the years the Florence tomb has remained unchanged. Only the windows are closed to prevent possible vandalism in the 1950s.

Some of the comments made by internet users about the history of the tomb are touching.

“A mother’s love is very deep,” wrote the comment of an Internet user who read the story behind the unique funeral.