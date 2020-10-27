Chef Wrong Attraction Throwing Dough, Netizen: Salfok and Miss

This chef’s dough attraction keeps internet users amused. (Instagram / Wiki. Hilarious)

Hitekno.com – To attract consumers, chefs usually perform some amazing attractions. Instead of being amazed, netizens were actually amused to see the chef throw this dough incorrectly.

The fanpage account @ wiki.kocak shares a video post about the attraction of a cook who uses dough.

For your information, a scene from a chef’s attraction turns the dough to make bread, pizza, or other food ingredients. “So Jilbaban,” wrote the description of the uploaded video.

The video shared mail caught the attention of internet users after receiving more than 60,000 views and dozens of comments.

The video shows a cook rolling the dough in his hands. He began to pull back by tossing and twisting the dough so it would attract attention.

The customer very successfully began to observe the chef’s attraction in front of him. The dough tosses it in the air twice and returns to the chef’s hands.

On the third throw, however, the dough did not return to the chef’s hand, but to the customer in front of him. The guy in front of the cook is crushed by the dough so that it looks like a hat.

The customer she was watching was shocked immediately after the batter stuck to the head of the man next to her.

The boy who was hit by the dough immediately took off his “head covering”, although he was quite surprised at the chef’s appeal. It is still unclear when and where the video was taken, but internet users are amused by the chef’s appeal.

“Salfok and her shocked ladies,” commented @senja_dv

“After that, the batter is used again and a pizza with flakes and flea meat is made,” replied @ dans_piero1897.

“Suddenly jagi ukhti,” joked @sophyypr.

“This one has no cure (laughs emoticon),” said @divaazaskyaa.

That was the video about the attraction of throwing the dough incorrectly to amuse internet users, absurd, right?