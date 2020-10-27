Do sweet things for mom, touch this video of dad and son

Father and son doing sweet things for their mother. (Instagram / Moodchate)

Hitekno.com – Recently, internet users were moved by a TikTok video of a father and son doing sweet things for their mother. Her actions immediately went viral on Instagram in a short amount of time.

This father and son’s TikTok video went viral on Instagram after the @ moodchate account was uploaded on Monday (10/26/2020).

“I swear really sad,” wrote the title in the upload.

The uploaded TikTok video shows that a child and their father are on their way to see their mother. As a surprise for the mother, several sweet things were prepared.

Along the way, this father and son took the time to buy flowers specially prepared for this woman and mother.

At the end of the video, it is revealed that the father and son apparently did this cute thing for the late mother. The flowers that had been prepared were apparently purposely bought when the two were about to visit their mother’s grave.

“He always brought me flowers, dad always came on Fridays because mom died today,” wrote the caption in the video.

After the uploaded TikTok video of the father and son went viral on Instagram, it left various comments from internet users who claimed they were moved.

“You are healthy, sir, a man who really loves his wife,” replied the internet user with the @astriendi_yl account.

“It’s not really polite for someone to cut an onion near me,” commented the Instagram account @ rhadaaditya97.

“Cry too,” said the internet user who owns the Instagram account @ aqilaharahap07.

Viral on Instagram, uploads of father and son doing sweet things for their mother were viewed more than 94,000 times and received various comments from internet users.