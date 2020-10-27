Fangirls Run Out, 70 year old grandma celebrates her birthday themed Park Seo Joon

Park Seo Joons themed birthday. (Facebook / @ Mel Galarrita Menes)

Hitekno.com – Not only young people, South Korean idol fans too are now reaching that age, as evidenced by a 70-year-old fangirl who celebrates her birthday this year.

Really fangirl, on this special day she wears a full theme with her favorite actor Park Seo Joon.

The account’s owner, shared on October 17 from the Mel Galarrita Menes Facebook account, uploaded a portrait of his mother celebrating a birthday at his home in Muntinlupa City, Philippines.

Her mother, Aurelia Galarrita, appears to be posing with a life-size Standee Park Seo Joon in a photo uploaded by her daughter.

In his upload, Mel Galarrita wrote that his brothers Carlo and Paolo had helped prepare his mother’s birthday.

“Kudos to my brother Carlo for being there with him and my brother Paolo and paying the staff to arrange the decorations and buy the food,” wrote Mel Galarrita in the caption column.

Mel Galarrita also wrote that his mother has not received any visits since March due to the corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic. Therefore, the mother’s birthday party should be celebrated via Zoom with a virtual background on the theme of Park Seo Joon.

Not only standees but also several birthday decorations with the faces of the actors who took part in the drama Itaewon Class could be seen, even his mother had a pot painted with Park Seo Joon’s face.

During the quarantine period, Mel Galarrita said his mother spent time learning Korean.

“He spent quarantine learning Korean or Hangul so he could speak when he met Park Seo Joon one day,” added Mel Galarrita.

In an interview with INQUIRER, Mel Galarrita announced that her father passed away in 2004. Therefore, she is grateful for the happiness that her mother receives through Korean shows or dramas so that her mother can get on with her life.

“I will support what makes him happy at home,” said Mel Galarrita.

The mom watched Park Seo Joon’s recently released television series Itaewon Class, followed by the 2015 drama She Was Pretty.

Before becoming a fangirl, her mother was a vice president at Ewuitable PCI Bank and currently runs her own Japanese restaurant. His daughter uploaded a photo from her mother’s birthday party just for fun and didn’t expect internet users, especially fans of Park Seo Joon between countries, to get an enthusiastic response.

“Hello! I’m from Yucatan, Mexico. Congratulations to his mother,” wrote the Noe Dominguez report.

“Happy birthday and I hope you will meet Park Seo Joon as soon as possible. Greetings to Mel for supporting his mother,” commented Anna Carmela.

“Congratulations to your mom! I hope Park Seo Joon can see this upload too,” added Kim Yu.

