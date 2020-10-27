Girls jog like this in shopping malls, netizens: Similar to Ayu Ting Tings Awkarin

This girl, who is similar to Awkarin and Ayu Ting Ting, is making internet users salfok. (TikTok / @sanaxxxmachina)

Hitekno.com – Some Generation Z millennials love to show off their promotions on TikTok. A video of two girls dancing TikTok style is equated with Awkarin and Ayu Ting Ting by internet users.

TikTok user @sanaxxxmachina shared a video titled “There’s no shame”.

The shared video post successfully went viral after receiving more than 361,000 views and 27,000 likes.

The fanpage account @ akumissqueen.id uploaded the post so that this viral video could also be spread on Instagram.

Many internet users equate the two girls on video with well-known influencers and artists in Indonesia.

“Kirain Awkarin and Ayu Ting Ting (laughing emoticon),” wrote the fanpage account @ akumissqueen.id, which was inspired by comments from Internet users on TikTok.

The two girls did one of the hip jogs, accompanied by the backsound “DJ Play Date – Albarsabit”.

With a picturesque backdrop in the mall, these two beautiful girls don’t hesitate to dance even though there are visitors to see them from the escalator. Girls with short hair and glasses are considered awkarin by internet users.

While commenting on the beautiful girl with long hair and a mask like Ayu Ting Ting. The girl on the right has an Instagram account called Fara (@sanajam_fara).

After the viral video spread, many internet users stormed the comment column and asked where the friend who looked like Awkarin was. “Which one looks like Awkarin,” asked asyah_33 on @ sanajam_fara’s Instagram account.

The viral video of two girls dancing with faces like Awkarin and Ayu Ting Ting received various comments from internet users.

“Similar to Ayu Ting Ting and Awkarin,” @Finardiani said.

“This is called awyukarin,” joked @ btr_photo.23.

“How can it be similar (crying emoticon)” wrote @meitakrsdynt.

“The focus on the escalator isn’t on it,” commented @elvann.

To see the original post on the viral video above, you can visit the beautiful girl’s TikTok account through this link.