Gojek is expanding the J3K comfort zone and offering helmet storage services at stations

Private helmet storage service at the train station. (Gojek)

Hitekno.com – Gojek, the leading super app in Southeast Asia, is expanding the J3K NyAman Zone in several new locations at train stations in Jabodetabek to make it easier for customers to maintain cleanliness, health and safety during the pandemic. The J3K NyAman Zone, located at Depok Baru Station, is also equipped with a personal helmet storage area so that customers, especially commuters, can travel safely and comfortably by train.

The J3K NyAman Zone launch is part of the Keep Health, Cleanliness and Security initiative, known as J3K Gojek, to bring peace and comfort to customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now customers in the J3K NyAman Zone can wait for GoRide or GoCar services at the following locations:

Sudirman, Juanda, Cakung and Tanah stations Abang station Bogor station Cilebut station Depok Baru + helmet care services Tangerang station + helmet care services Bekasi station Private helmet care services at stations. (Gojek)

Gojek Gede Manggala, Vice President for Regional Operations, said, “We have set up the J3K NyAman Zone at several train stations in Jabodetabek to help people move to and from the Jakarta buffer city. In line with Gojek’s big J3K initiative, we want to provide our customers with a sense of security and comfort when using Gojek services during the adjustment phase to new habits. The secure storage of helmets in the J3K NyAman Zone at Depok Baru Station gives customers the opportunity and convenience of bringing their own helmet to ensure their own cleanliness and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. “

Dadang Wihana, the head of Depok City Transportation Agency, also opened the J3K NyAman Zone launch, recognizing Gojek’s steps to make it easier for people to be mindful of cleanliness, health and personal safety amid a pandemic. “Cleanliness, comfort and driving safety during the COVID-19 pandemic are a concern for road users, including the use of helmets. Having a helmet storage facility at Depok Baru Station makes it easier for people to protect themselves. This is one of the steps that we would like to work on with the management of Gojek, and the first in Indonesia. Hopefully this initiative can serve as a model for other cities and draw inspiration from Depok for Indonesia and Indonesia for Southeast Asia. “

In J3K’s NyAman Zone, customers are provided with a range of sterilization protocols including:

Implementing procedures for physical removal in queues Checking body temperature Hand hygiene with hand sanitizer Providing masks and headgear Spraying disinfectant on helmets and car door handles In Depok City in particular, this protocol includes keeping a private helmet.

After completing the sterilization protocol, customers can immediately use the GoRide or GoCar services safely and conveniently at their destination. “There are no additional charges for any facilities and services available to customers in NyAman Zone J3K Gojek,” concluded Gede.

Gojek had previously introduced three new innovations, namely the GoRide driver protection tool, the function “Safety commitment to the J3K protocol” and the function “Selfie Verification Mask”, in order to increase the safety and comfort of customers.