Leave it at home together, here are 5 multiplayer games you can play together

Hitekno.com – Don’t you have plans for a vacation together this week? You can enjoy it even when you are at home, you know. While vacationing together, you can engage in several activities, one of which is playing games.

Multiple multiplayer games to keep up with your gaming friends that you can’t do on a regular vacation.

There are several multiplayer games that can be played on Android and iOS phones that you can also play at home.

Come on what games can you leave with you?

1. PUBG Mobile

Illustration of playing PUBG Mobile. (Suara.com/Oke Atmaja)

A PUBG Mobile gaming team with close friends and work associates is one of the right times to invite them back to the game.

Epic graphics are a great way to hone your skills to fight alongside your PUBG Mobile team.

2. Between us

Between us. (Innersloth)

One of the most popular games since this pandemic could be your choice to spend free time together on vacation.

You can try out some of the cards available in Among Us, even play from different servers, and try to play cross-country games.

This game, which can be played by up to 10 players, is very suitable to be played together, especially with close friends.

3. Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile. (Activision)

If you like adventurous games, then maybe you should try playing Call of Duty Mobile. You can play with four players in a group.

It’s guaranteed to be fun even if the two of you are playing from home with your closest relatives or friends.

4. Mario Kart Go

Mario Kart Tour game illustration. (Nintendo)

Fans of the Mario character, normally only played on Nintendo, can now enjoy the excitement on their phone.

This Mario Kart Go game can be an option for you who like racing games. Also, you can play it together with your closest friends and relatives as it can be played in multiplayer mode.

5. Kahoot!

Kahoot. (Load game)

This fun game with a simple concept can be one of the games to play at home together while on vacation.

You can add intimacy with friends and family who are far away with this one quiz game.

That was 5 multiplayer games to play while vacationing at home together, guaranteed to be addicting!