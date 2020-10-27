Microsoft launches the Mandalorian X-series Xbox controller

The Mandalorian X-series Xbox controllers. (Microsoft)

Hitekno.com – Right at the premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian on Friday at Disney Plus, Microsoft is releasing a new controller called the Star Wars spin-off.

The controllers are compatible with existing Xbox One systems and future Xbox series X / S systems (as well as PC and cell phones) and feature some of the series iconographies with designs and patterns that are “reminiscent of heavy steel”.

The Mandalorian controller costs $ 160, or around 2.34 million rupees.

As reported on the website of The Verge, Tuesday (October 27th, 2020), this is the material from which the armor of the bounty hunter Din “Mando” Djarin is made. The controller also has a similar Xbox Pro charging stand.

However, when it has the added benefit of the accessory pack, the price is quite expensive. The standard version of the controller and charge stand are $ 60 and $ 40, respectively.

The Mandalorian. [YouTube/Starwars]

So you have to spend more on the Mandalorian-themed controller. And a little bad news for those who want to get it: the Mandalorian X-series Xbox controller device won’t launch until December 31, 2020. (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty)