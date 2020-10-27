MMORPG Survival A3 Still Alive Ready for Worldwide Release, When?

Characters still alive in A3. (YouTube / MMO culture)

Hitekno.com – Netmarble will officially launch A3 Still Alive, Dark Fantasy Open Field RPG or mobile MMORPG worldwide on November 10th.

A3 Still Alive presents a beautiful dark world full of strife, conflict and chaos. Don’t miss this MMORPG game.

Players can still pre-register to download games from the App Store and Google Play, and receive a variety of high-performance, high-quality items upon release.

As part of today’s news, the A3 Still Alive official website launched a Character Name Reservation Event that will be available to 10,000 players.

When you open the event popup on the website, the first 10,000 players to enter their desired in-game name and tap the “Attend Character Name Reservation Event” button will receive an A3 Radienne Vanguard Coupon with in-game items worth IDR 1,500 .000.

Here is a list of those items:

1000 Blue Diamond (A3 currency bonus still alive) 500,000 Gold 500,000 Manastone 700 Ether10 Weapon / armor upgrade Stone box 10 Accessories Stone box 30 Megaphone 20 Protective spring Lv. 2

A3 Still Alive is set in an end-time fantasy world of sword and magic and offers a cross-genre mobile experience that combines the vast world of open field role-playing games with extreme battle royale battles.

In Player vs. Players (PvP) who always open up when fighting agile and agile enemies and share their skills in various PvP and player vs. Everyone (PvE).

The MMORPG A3 Still Alive is rendered with beautiful 3D graphics and console quality that are stunning and alive thanks to the incredible optimization of the Unity Engine.

Pre-registration for Still Alive A3 is available in the App Store and Google Play for 172 countries worldwide.

For more information on this MMORPG from Netmarble, please visit the official website and forum. You can also follow A3 Still Alive on Facebook and YouTube.