Mobile Legends Halloween Event, Lots of Skins and Prizes Offered!

Halloween Mobile Legends Event. (HiTekno.com)

Hitekno.com – Moonton has released a new update to welcome the Halloween event on October 31, 2020. After a leak in mid-October, there are now plenty of events where Mobile Legends get free skin prizes.

The method is quite simple as all you have to do is complete quests, share events, and diligently log in.

From October 27, 2020 there will be a Halloween event (limited in time). The method is pretty simple. Players must collect Halloween candy by logging in, participating in competitions, and doing other quests.

Each time they receive four Halloween candies, players have the option to draw once. The Terizla Hammer Giant skin is guaranteed to be received in the 10th drawing.

Some of the prizes that can be obtained through this event are the Exclusive Elimination Effect, the Halloween Recall Effect, the Small Emblem Pack, the Halloween Trial Pack, and the Hero Trial Pack.

Special Halloween themed Franco skin. (HiTekno.com)

To attend the new event you must visit Event> Events Calendar> Lylia’s New Skin. Or you can also go straight to the Event> Trickter’s Eve menu> select the icon with the heroine Lylia.

This Halloween event can be awarded with Epic Saber Regulator Skins, Lylia’s Special Haunted Doll Skins, and Epic Lunar Magic Chang’e Skins.

6 images are provided on which you must match 2 identical images. Share events offer a chance to open cards, while inviting new players gives you unlimited options.

If you pass the first and second rounds, players can receive epic and special skins from Mobile Legends.

Event to get a free Lylia hero skin. (HiTekno.com)

The next event is Lucky Hit. Diamond top-up players with IDR 15,000 are required for this event. With each top-up, the player collects a surfboard that can be accumulated in Lucky Hit.

Some surfboards can generate lucky hit prizes, including the Special Halloween Skin.

You can pre-order now to attend the The Legends of Sword event. Pre-orders followed by signing up on October 31st with free tokens for The Legends of Sword. Permanent exclusive prizes are guaranteed for the first 10 drawings.

Halloween Mobile Legends Event. (HiTekno.com)

The nostalgia event lasts about a week. At this event, you can choose a free skin from the four elite skins provided (with prizes such as Lesley General Rosa, Khufra Aphopis, X.Borg Moto Driver, and Chang’e Crimson Moon).

Players must accumulate nostalgia progress by soloing any mode, playing ranks, and logging in once a week.

That was the Halloween Mobile Legends event which has lots of free skins. Are you interested in becoming a skin hunter?