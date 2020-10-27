Most popular: iPhone 12 durability test and luxury ornaments on your home patio

Durability test for IPhone 12. (YouTube / EverythingApplePro EAP)

Hitekno.com – Apple just unveiled the latest iPhone 12 series with a screen covered with a ceramic shield. With this Ceramic Shield material, it is claimed that the iPhone 12 is now four times harder than the previous iPhone devices.

EverythingApplePro YouTuber tested the iPhone 12 through a series of drop tests.

The Ubergizmo page shows that this endurance test can hardly be called scientific, since so different scenarios are stored on the iPhone 12. However, through this endurance test, potential users can find out just how tough the iPhone 12 is.

In addition, a portrait of a house terrace recently caught internet users’ attention after going viral on Instagram. The luxurious decoration on the front porch of the house apparently misfocused internet users and left funny comments.

The upload of this portrait from the terrace of the house went viral on Instagram after the @ awreceh.id account was uploaded on Monday (10/26/2020).

When uploading, there is a house terrace with various decorations on the front. At first glance, nothing looks different from the portrait of the terrace of the house, but the attentive eyes of internet users seem to have managed to find something unique in this upload.

Come and see the most popular news in full.

1. If you want to become a millionaire, you will become a Battle Royale game, which can be published on Steam

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? (Steam)

Do you remember the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Quiz that was previously broadcast on television. What if the quiz was turned into a battle royale game?

That’s right, if you want to become a millionaire, the developers at Appeal Studios will turn it into a Battle Royale game and publish it on Steam on October 28, 2020.

On the Steam sales page, we can see that this PC game is included in the Multiplayer Party Game category. Then where is the battle royale?

Continue reading…

2. The iPhone 12 is said to be 4 times more powerful, its endurance test is painful

Durability test for IPhone 12. (YouTube / EverythingApplePro EAP)

Apple has just introduced the new iPhone 12 series with a screen covered with a ceramic shield. With this Ceramic Shield material, it is claimed that the iPhone 12 is now four times harder than the previous iPhone devices.

EverythingApplePro YouTuber tested the iPhone 12 through a series of drop tests.

The Ubergizmo page shows that this endurance test can hardly be called scientific, since so different scenarios are stored on the iPhone 12. However, through this endurance test, potential users can find out just how tough the iPhone 12 is.

Continue reading…

3. The luxurious decoration on the terrace of this house is viral, Internet users: My criminal soul is fighting

Luxurious decoration on the terrace of the house. (instagram / awreceh.id)

A portrait of a house terrace recently caught the attention of internet users after it went viral on Instagram. The luxurious decoration on the front porch of the house apparently made internet users misfocus and left various funny comments.

The upload of this portrait from the terrace of the house went viral on Instagram after the @ awreceh.id account was uploaded on Monday (10/26/2020).

When uploading, there is a house terrace with various decorations on the front. At first glance there is nothing more than the portrait of the terrace of the house, but the attentive eyes of internet users seem to have managed to find unique things in this upload.

Continue reading…