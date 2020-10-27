Pemotor had a bad fate, even wants to pull ‘sister’ to end the disaster

Hitekno.com – The saying “Tarik Sis” has become popular with the public, and people often shout it when they encounter a crowd. Like that one biker.

With the intention of calling for Tarik Sis, the motorcyclist was even unlucky, as recorded in a viral video on social media.

But you know this popular speech went viral because it was heard on a dangdut show in the country. Because of its popularity, this utterance is often heard not only at Dangdutan events but also in several other places such as the streets.

For example, this one motorcyclist said “Pull Sis” when driving his vehicle. However, this statement turned out to be disastrous.

A video uploaded from Hanif’s Facebook account went viral on social media. The video shows that a car driver has an unfortunate fate after saying the word “Pull Sis” on the street.

Hordes of men seduced by drivers with their words of attraction (Facebook)

He had to fall off the motorcycle with his friend. This story begins when he was chatting to a motorcycle that was hitching a ride.

When he saw a group of men on the street, he reflexively said ‘Pull Sis’. Then, not long after, they fell off the motorcycle.

The road users were immediately ready to help him. This action was then answered by the Internet users in the comment column.

“I am so embarrassed … I am joking while I ride my motorcycle in the Angel Sleigh.” wrote @ Robert Dwyne Alexander.

“Fortunately, his life wasn’t taken sis.” tweeted @Aris Rismansyah.

This is a viral video on social media in which motorists experience a bad fortune, despite the intention to draw “sis” into the crowd of men. (Suara.com/ Gagah Radhitya Widiaseno).