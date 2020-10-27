Portrait of the Korean artist Seo Ye Ji. Published in Hijab, Netizen: Remember Aurat Bun

South Korean artist Seo Ye Ji. (Twitter / @ K_Dramaindo)

Hitekno.com – South Korean artist Seo Ye Ji was so popular after starring in the drama “It’s Okay to Be Wrong with Kim Soo Hyun”.

The woman who plays the role of a storybook writer named Ko Moon Young has her own charm that excites audiences with her acting.

Not only her acting, her firm face makes this beautiful 30-year-old artist have a lot of fans, also in Indonesia.

Some time ago, the portrait of Seo Ye Ji became a topic of conversation after an event. Seo Ye Ji posed on the red carpet for the 2020 Buil Film Awards with her black dress slightly undone.

South Korean artist Seo Ye Ji. (Twitter / @ K_Dramaindo)

Indonesian idle fans have not lost their minds to edit this black Islamic style dress.

After editing, Seo Ye Ji wore an additional black brocade fabric that was paired with her black dress and a simple gray hijab.

Editing a photo by a South Korean artist to become a hijab is not the first time. Previously there were several other South Korean artists like Son Ye Jin.

Suddenly, the edited portrait of Seo Ye Ji uploaded from the @ K_DramaIndo account caused comments from internet users on Twitter.

“When you wear the hijab, the aura goes out, it’s pretty bad,” wrote an internet user on Twitter.

“The changes were really cute, very fluid,” wrote another internet user on Twitter.

“Do you want to wear anything, really nice bun”, commented the Internet users on Twitter.

“Do you remember Aurat Bun,” wrote another Internet user.

“Such a sweet bun,” commented another internet user.

A South Korean artist’s upload edited with this hijab went viral on Twitter and received over 5,000 likes.