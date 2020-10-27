PVP Esports hosts Virtual Gaming Festival for gamers in Southeast Asia

Virtual Gaming Festival. (Telkomsel)

Hitekno.com – PVP Esports announces the opening event of SuperGamerFest (SGF), a virtual festival designed to entertain gamers and sports enthusiasts across Southeast Asia that continues to grow. With the support of Singtel and Globe, Singtel’s joint venture in the Philippines, SGF takes place on the first two weekends in December (5-6 and 11-3 December) and is part of the Singapore Media Festival, Infocomm Media’s annual event Development Authority (IMDA). .

This digital event showcases a variety of interactive activities and engaging programs that gamers across Southeast Asia will look forward to, including exclusive shared observation activities, interviews with famous sports characters, workshops, expert classes, and the first SuperGamerFest Awards platform that values ​​content creators and talent. Esport from Southeast Asia.

The regional finals of the PVP Esports Community Championships (season 2) will also take place at SGF to see the fight for open and campus champions from eight countries to win the regional PVP championships in the games Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Valorant. Fight Champion.

Cindy Tan, Head of Business and Marketing International Group Singtel, said: “PVP Esports has a vision to unite the gaming community – whether amateurs, professionals or content creators – to share a common interest in everything related to esports has to do to get together. We’re also excited to host SuperGamerFest 2020 – a virtual platform that covers everything related to sports for gamers who are part of the Singapore Media Festival hosted by IMDA. We’re also proud to be part of supporting the broader esports and gaming ecosystem by recognizing the hard work and achievements of game content creators and professional esports players at the first ever gaming awards event in Southeast Asia. “

“Esports is growing rapidly in the Philippines and we are excited to be part of this industry’s journey. SuperGamerFest 2020 is one of the largest esports events in Asia and not only highlights the competitive spirit of athletes, but also encourages players from all over the world to make friends with other players, ”said DC Dominguez, director of Globe Games and Esports.

“We are proud to contribute to the continued development of the game industry and to participate in this event that values ​​those who are an important part of the growth of the sport in the region.”

Nirwan Lesmana, Vice President, Digital Lifestyle at Telkomsel, said: “We welcome and fully support SuperGamerFest 2020 by broadcasting the event live on the Dunia Games and MAXStream platforms. This commitment is part of the company’s commitment as the leading digital telecommunications company in Indonesia in supporting the advancement of the esports and games industries in the country as part of our efforts to develop Indonesia’s digital ecosystem in an inclusive and sustainable manner. We also invite esports fans in Indonesia to join the SuperGamerFest 2020 directly and bring the pride of Indonesian esports and gaming to the regional arena. “

In line with PVP Esports’ main value in promoting health while gaming, SGF will also provide educational content on adequacy of diet, exercise and mental health for gamers. Expert classes and workshops also include training on specific game skills, as well as the mental and physical training required to become a professional esports professional.

SuperGamerFest Awards: Recognition for the best and top performers in content creation and sports

The SuperGamerFest Awards are the first ever awards show in the Southeast Asia region to celebrate the achievements and talents of game content developers and professional esports enthusiasts while celebrating the passion and creativity involved in gaming.

The submission of nominations for the SuperGamerFest Awards is possible from October 23 to November 22, 2020. Esports fans can show their support for content creators and preferred professional esports athletes from their respective countries by submitting nominations for nine categories. Nominations can be submitted online via pvpesports.gg/supergamer2020# nominate.

The winners are determined through a combination of fan nominations, quantitative analysis, and judging by a jury of experts and practitioners from a variety of industries, from gaming, entertainment, media, influencers, national sports organizations, game publishers to telecommunications. The winners will be announced on December 12th during the SuperGamerFest.

SGF is operated by the festival production company Branded and the gaming and esports specialist Yup.gg, which is also supported by other partners, namely AIS, Dunia Games and MAXstream. SGF registration is free of charge. More information on SGF, including the SuperGamerFest Awards category, criteria, and nomination process