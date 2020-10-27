Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20 are ready to enter Indonesia. How much do they cost

Realme Narzo 20 Pro. (Realme)

Hitekno.com – Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro have officially launched in India and will follow suit in Indonesia. This line is offered as HP Gaming at a cheaper price.

Previously, Realme Indonesia had also presented Narzo to the country, which received a positive response. After that, it is certain that these two new versions will follow.

The HP Gaming Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro are sure to come to Indonesia towards the end of this year.

“Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro offer the most powerful gaming experience in their segment,” said Palson Yi, Marketing Director of Realme Indonesia, in a press release published by Suara.com on Monday (10/26/2020) in Bogor, West Java, received).

The Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro will be available exclusively online and will be the mainstay of the Chinese brand in a shopping program in November.

In Indonesia, the Realme Narzo 20 will cost around 3 million rupees and is considered the “cheapest mobile phone with support for 65 W SuperDart Charge” in this price segment.

Realme Narzo 20 and various Realme Internet of Things products will be launched in Indonesia on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. The introduction takes place online.

The Realme Narzo 20 gaming phone itself was first launched in India in mid-September, as previously reported. The HP game is said to be quite successful in this country.

In India, the Realme Narzo 20 costs 10,499 rupees or around 2.1 million rupees for the 4 + 64GB RAM variant and 11,499 or 2.3 million rupees for the 4 + 128GB RAM version.

Let’s just look forward to what Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro will look like after their later launch in Indonesia. (Suara.com/ Liberty Jemadu).