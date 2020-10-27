The ideal gaming phone is officially coming to Indonesia, here are 7 facts about the Asus ROG 3

Asus ROG phone 3. (Asus)

Hitekno.com – When it comes to mobile phones for gaming, Asus ROG is indeed the top line with rivals Razer Phone and Xiaomi Black Shark. In contrast to smartphones in general, this gaming phone is equipped with well above average specifications.

With the development of mobile processors and game applications becoming more popular, mobile gaming has become a necessity. Users no longer have to worry about their phones lagging, heating up quickly, or running out of storage space while running game applications as they are expected from qualified hardware specifications.

With the Asus ROG 3, which came onto the Indonesian market at the end of September, Asus was able to perfect its performance again and again fight for the ideal HP gaming for the Indonesians.

But before you buy this mobile phone, you should take a look at the following facts about the Asus ROG 3:

price

Asus ROG Phone 3 enters Indonesia in two flavors. For the lowest variant with 8 GB / 128 GB RAM and storage capacity, an IDR of 10 million is sold. While the highest variant with 12 GB / 256 GB RAM and storage for IDR 15 million is sold. Latest processor

ROG Phone 3 has the advantage of the runway sector that it offers. This smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset and the Adreno 650 GPU, which offer superior performance compared to other smartphones.

Asus also has a 6,000 mAh jumbo battery that supports 30 watt fast charging. ROG Phone 3 is said to last up to 9.2 hours when playing PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 5 for 9.5 hours and Call of Duty Mobile for up to 9.3 hours.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 has a 6.59-inch screen and is supported by a refresh rate of 144 Hz, a touch latency of 25 ms and a response time of 1 ms, as well as a 10-bit display and HDR10 + technology .

ROG Phone 3 also uses a display with a Delta E value <1 for accurate color. In order to minimize the effects of eye fatigue during use, this device has been certified by TÜV Rheinland for the test categories Low Blue Light and Flicker Reduced.

This doesn’t make this gaming phone sluggish and hot when gaming as the Asus ROG Phone 3 uses a cooling system called GameCool 3, which is equipped with a new design 3D vapor chamber. GameCool 3 comes with a heat sink that is larger than the previous generation cooling system. camera

While this phone is very suitable for gamers, Asus hasn’t forgotten the sophistication of its camera. This mobile phone uses a Sony IMX686 sensor with a resolution of 64 MP, combined with a 13 MP ultrawide camera and a 5 MP macro on the back. Asus has a 24 MP camera for selfies. characteristics

Asus has other functions, an air release function, which can be a special additional button. This function can recognize the movement of the user’s finger, so that the user can improve the experience of playing mobile phone games. Users can also take advantage of a built-in application called X-Mode, which provides visual game enhancements, speeds connections and networks, and monitors CPU performance control for GPU performance.

Plus there’s the latest in WiFi 6 cellular connectivity and ROG HyperFusion technology. With this feature, players can combine 5G with WiFi 6 at the same time for the best connectivity while playing games or enjoying other digital content.