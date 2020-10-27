The lively Ojol driver shows off the Iron Man helmet and receives funny comments from Internet users

Viral Ojol riders show off Iron Man helmets. (Instagram / @ gojek24jam)

Hitekno.com – The video of an online motorcycle taxi driver or motorcycle taxi driver demonstrating an Iron Man helmet has successfully grabbed internet users’ attention to go viral on social media.

Of course, the action to display this nifty helmet is reaping various comments from internet users, from amazement to surprises about the price.

This Ojol rider is showing a helmet with an anti-mainstream shape because he’s a superhero friend. The sophistication of the tools embedded in Iron Man’s superhero combat suit could make connoisseurs of this science fiction film huge fans.

No wonder that the goods typical of this superhero character are in great demand on the market, including a helmet. The helmet has a design like the shape of Iron Man’s headgear.

Not only can this helmet be worn, it can also open and close, making it even cooler.

Ojol’s nifty helmet will get you wrong focus. (Instagram)

However, it is unclear whether the Iron Man helmet exhibited by this motorcycle taxi driver is suitable for road driving.

For those who are curious, however, it seems that these helmets can be found in several online shops with prices between 1.5 million Rp.

Iron Man helmet. (shopee)

Interestingly, this helmet seems to have caught the interest of a number of social media users, as in the comments below. Quite a few who linked the Iron Man helmet to Odading Food, which has gone viral on social media, said Ade Londok.

“Where to buy? Seriously ask,” wrote the *** banner.

“It must have been after Odading’s meal,” said Akahud ***.

“Buy a free Ironman helmet now?” Said witanar ***.

“SNI. I asked my wife,” said Aeyah ***.

You can watch the video here.

