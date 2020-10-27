This man’s fate rejected his girlfriend, who wanted to kiss him, and shocked internet users

Men refuse friends who ask for kisses. (Instagram / loveforyaa)

Hitekno.com – The TikTok video of a couple enjoying their time together recently went viral on Instagram. Unfortunately, this man’s fate was not pleasant after refusing to ask for a kiss.

The unlucky man’s action after turning down a kiss from his girlfriend went viral for the first time on Instagram after it was uploaded from the @loveforyaa account on Friday (23/10/2020).

“The red shirt is very laughing,” wrote the headline in this upload from @loveforyaa.

In the uploaded video, a couple is absorbed in recording their moments of togetherness. When the friend turned his face to the man to ask for a kiss, the man refused and immediately drank the water from the bottle in his hand.

Pretty much bad luck, this man was then hit by his girlfriend who was disappointed because he was turned down when he asked for a kiss. The man received a slap in the face from his girlfriend and was silent while several other people laughed at him.

Men refuse friends who ask for kisses. (Instagram / loveforyaa)

Viral on Instagram, uploads about a man who was unlucky after rejecting his girlfriend who asked for a kiss and then received various comments from internet users.

“Wayoloh, it won’t kiss,” replied the internet users with the @ aji.phlwn account.

“The girl asked to be kissed, um, the guy avoided her, hahaha,” commented the Instagram account @ megi0.1.

“The slap in the face was really crispy, like KFC chicken skin,” said the internet user who owns the Instagram account @ _iamnot7.

“Really, really girls,” wrote the Instagram account @muhammadqowim.

This video about the man who turned down his girlfriend who asked for a kiss has been viewed more than 66,000 times and received dozens of responses from internet users.