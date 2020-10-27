Transferable to PS5, God of War can run at 60 fps

God of War. (Sony)

Hitekno.com – The developer of God of War (2018) has confirmed that the game will be playable on the PlayStation 5 (PS5). Her official tweet revealed that the game will run at 60 fps.

Sony Santa Monica announced on Monday (October 26th, 2020) via its Twitter account that they had optimized the game on the PS5.

When the PS5 launches on November 12th there will be an option for performance preference.

This option in the “God of War” menu was quoted by Games Radar and allows players to speed up the game up to 60 fps. The “Save Transfer” function allows players to play the 2018 game for the last time.

It’s pretty perfect if you want to try a second god of war. Or maybe you’ve never had the chance to bring Kratos and Atreus on the same journey with the New Game Plus feature, but with better gear and skills.

God of War can run at 60 fps on the PS5. (Twitter / SonySantaMonica)

God of War is playable on PS5 through backward compatibility. When the features were fully detailed earlier this month, it was revealed that all (but 10 games) were playable on the PS5.

With the Save Transfer feature supported by the PS4, gamers no longer have to worry about losing their Standard or New Game Plus storage.

On PS4, God of War was targeting 30fps when it was released, and that includes a performance upgrade option for those who play on the PS4 Pro.

God of War. (Playstation)

IGN once reported that the game didn’t consistently hit the 60 fps target on the PS4 Pro. It is not yet known whether God of War can run at 60 fps overall on the PS5.

Sony has confirmed that most PS4 games can be played on the PS5. However, the ability to transfer stored data to the next generation depends on the game developer.

God of War will be part of the PlayStation Plus Collection, a series of PS4 games released on PS5 for all PS Plus subscribers.