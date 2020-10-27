XL Axiata appoints new board of directors

XL Axiata EGMS. (XL Axiata)

Hitekno.com – PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) has a new Board of Directors due to the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGMS) on October 27, 2020. At EGMS, in addition to appointing a replacement director, one of the main tasks is to change the composition of the board of directors. Finance, who had previously resigned, also appointed a new director.

Dian Siswarini, President Director and CEO of XL Axiata, said: “In connection with the resignation of Mr. Mohamed Adlan Bin Ahmad Tajudin from the company following a letter of resignation dated August 24, 2020 and to strengthen the current composition of the Board of Directors, the nomination – and Compensation Committee based on its August 14 recommendation. ” September 2020 proposes the appointment of a new member of the Board of Directors, namely Budi Pramantika as Director, replacing Mohamed Adlan Bin Ahmad Tajudin, and I Gede Darmayusa as the new Director. “

The EGMS also agreed to accept the resignation of Mohamed Adlan Bin Ahmad Tajudin from his position as member of the board of directors of the company on November 1st and to give him full approval and discharge (Acquit et de Charge) as member of the board of directors for all management measures from November 1st. Granted from January 1, 2020 to January 1, 2020 November 1, 2020.

In addition, it was agreed to appoint Budi Pramantika as director of the company from November 1, 2020 until the end of the Board’s tenure at the end of the annual GMS in 2024, to replace Mohamed Adlan Bin Ahmad Tajudin.

In connection with changes in the composition of the Board of Directors, the EGMS also agreed to appoint I Gede Darmayusa as a director of the Company from November 4, 2020 until the end of the Board’s tenure at the end of the annual GMS in 2024.

Accordingly, the composition of the members of the company’s Board of Directors as of November 4, 2020 was as follows:

President Director: Dian Siswarini

Director: Abhijit J. Navalekar

Director: Yessie D. Yosetya

Director: David Arcelus Oses

Director: Budi Pramantika

Director: I Gede Darmayusa

The EGMS also approved the amendments to the company’s Articles of Association to reflect the OJK Regulation No. 15 / POJK.04 / 2020 on the planning and implementation of the general meeting of shareholders of public companies and the amendment of the company’s entire Articles of Association in connection with the adjustment of the OJK Regulation No. 15 / POJK.04 / 2020 on the planning and implementation of the general meeting of shareholders of public companies.

New director profile

Budi Pramantika was previously Deputy Chief Financial Officer. Budi has been with XL Axiata since May 2019 and has 14 years of experience in various positions in the financial sector. Previously, he was Regional CFO of ASEAN at PT GE Health Care, Country CFO at PT GE Indonesia, and CFO Asia Pacific at GE Transportation.

I have since taken on a new position as Director of Technology from Gede Darmayusa. With XL Axiata since 2014, most recently as Chief Technology Officer of the caretaker. Gede has extensive experience in the telecommunications sector. In this new position, Gede will lead network management and development.