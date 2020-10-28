1,700 years old, archaeologists find rocks from ancient Greece

Archaeologist illustration. (Shutterstock)

Hitekno.com – A 1,700 year old stone inscription from ancient Greece was found by Israeli archaeologists. The stone reveals the Israel Antiquities Authority

The rare stone was discovered during an archaeological dig carried out by the IAA near the Nafah military base in northeast Israel on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The stone bears the name “Dorf Nafah” in ancient Greek characters. In modern times, Nafah is the name of a Syrian village next to an Israeli military base that no longer existed after 1967.

According to the IAA archaeologists, under the rule of the Roman Diocletian Empire, such stones were placed to mark the boundaries between the villages for the purpose of the tax collection process.

Landmark from ancient Greece. [Xinhuanet]

“It is amazing and wonderful to know that the name of this place has been preserved over the years, even if there is no evidence of continuous settlement in the area between the Byzantine period around 1500 years ago and modern times,” said the archaeologists who found the rock seldom such as (Voice.com/Dythia Novianty)