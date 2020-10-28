4 Latest News: New EMUI 11 Features, New Design for Apple AirPods Pro

Huawei EMUI 11. (Huawei)

Hitekno.com – The launch of the Huawei Mate 40 introduced the EMUI 11 interface, which of course offers new features to improve the usability of Huawei devices.

In the EMUI 11 update, Huawei doesn’t just offer improved personal visual interaction. But it also gives users more information to understand.

Additionally, there is also news from Apple that the AirPods Pro is suspected to be changing the design. Which will later radically change the appearance of the rank.

Apple is expected to launch the new AirPods and AirPords Pro in the near future. But are you going to use a new design like the one in the leak?

1. Equipped with new functions, EMUI 11 adds sophistication to the Huawei Mate 40 series

Huawei EMUI 11. (Huawei)

In connection with the Global Online Launch Event of the HUAWEI Mate 40 series, which will take place at the same time last Thursday, October 22, 2020, Huawei announced new improvements for EMUI 11. This exciting new experience covers various aspects ranging from interaction to privacy to security to performance and various other things. Overall, these new features bring a smoother, more intuitive and more comfortable experience to Huawei device users.

EMUI 11 not only offers its users a personalized and artistic visual interaction experience, but also features that are smarter and more user-friendly.

2. Get ready, Apple will be releasing the latest design AirPods Pro shortly

AirPods Pro. (Apple)

Due to the recently circulating leaks, the Apple family is slated to release the latest design AirPods Pro soon. There was no prior confirmation, the arrival of this device is eagerly awaited.

The news of the arrival of this new Apple device was announced after the two latest models of earbuds hit the internet. According to the leak, these two models are third-generation AirPods and second-generation AirPods Pro.

3. The successor to the F series, the Samsung Galaxy F12s, will be launched soon?

Samsung logo. (Samsung Newsroom)

It seems that the Samsung family won’t stop releasing the F-series devices. After the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy F41 some time ago, this South Korean HP provider is now to prepare for the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy F12.

Rumor has it that the Samsung Galaxy F12 will be launched as a new Samsung family in late 2020.

4. Prepare Origin OS, Vivo Ready to replace Funtouch?

Vivo illustration from Funtouch OS. (GSM arena)

According to reports, Vivo is developing new in-house software called Origin OS. Rumors are circulating that the software could replace Vivo’s Funtouch operating system.

For information, Vivo announced Funtouch OS 10 at the end of last year, which was introduced along with the Vivo X30.

