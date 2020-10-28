4 tips for simple video presentation tasks with Galaxy

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core for school work. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – Distance learning (PJJ) activities have been conducted in almost all schools in Indonesia since April 2020. At that time, the use of technology devices such as smartphones became increasingly important to aid the learning process and complete the tasks assigned by the teacher.

The format of the tasks is becoming more and more diverse and ranges from quizzes, essays to video presentations. Samsung Electronics Indonesia has a wide variety of affordable Galaxy A-series (A01 Core | A01 | A11) products that are packed with useful innovations to help students complete schoolwork.

“Students often face different challenges when completing various PYY activities in the form of videos. With the Android Go operating system, the Galaxy A01 Core opens 15% faster, saves up to 270 MB of RAM, so students can open multiple apps at the same time and save up to 900 MB of memory to store more photos and videos. For #SangatTetapSekolah, Samsung presents the Galaxy A01 Core | A01 | A11 with powerful camera specifications and functions as well as affordable prices from Rp 999,000, which can be paid in installments from Rp. 90 thousand. We hope that with this range of products, students can maximize the experience for PJJ activities, ”said Irfan Rinaldi, product marketing manager at Samsung Electronics Indonesia.

Check out 4 tips for awesome video presentation chores at #WithGalaxy:

First, write down what you want to talk about

Sometimes we like to lose or even lose the words while being recorded on camera. Before making a video presentation, start by writing down in dots for reference what you want to talk about when speaking in front of the camera. With the Google Go and Youtube Go functions, you can search for information sources on the Internet to take your notes. With the function of recording topics of conversation, our presentations also have a good flow and structure. Place your Galaxy A at eye level when recording video

When recording a video presentation task, position the smartphone camera at eye level so that the recording results look as good as possible with a well-balanced video composition. For example, use tools around you; B. Books to position your smartphone straight and parallel on a table, or sit on a bench / chair with your eyes parallel to the Galaxy A camera, or adjust the vertical or horizontal position of the Galaxy A at eye level. Use the front camera to record videos

Use the front camera on the Galaxy A01 Core and A01 with 5 MP resolution and a beauty filter that will make you look cooler in your video presentation. For those of you who want even more fantastic video results, the Galaxy A11 has an 8 megapixel front camera with 1080p 30fps quality. Lighting and timing are key

Often times we get blurry video results and are not optimal because we are not paying attention to the lighting in which we are recording. There is no need to buy expensive ring lights / extra lights for maximum video results. Just take advantage of the natural sunlight at 2-4pm for clear and sharp video results. Often times, to get the best score, students repeat multiple times while recording their presentation video. Don’t be afraid of running out of battery if you keep recording video presentations as the Galaxy A01 Core is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery that will stay with you until the end of the recording and send the best presentation video results to your teacher.

With a multitude of functions and technologies that the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core | A01 | A11 offers, such as B. a powerful processor, the best camera, and a large capacity battery, this is very important to support users who want to keep activities smoothly and perform PJJ # WithGalaxy tasks. Get the Samsung Galaxy A series from Rp 999,000 and installments from Rp. 90 thousand.