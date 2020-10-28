Advertisers like this one, internet users: I’m looking for the SOS code

This department store employee who advertises on TikTok has succeeded in turning Internet users into Salfok. (TikTok / @ palapatoserba. All the time)

Hitekno.com – Due to the intense competition in the industry, the marketing team needs to be creative with promotions. These three department store employees managed to turn internet users into Salfok after promoting their sales.

Most internet users felt that the three employees were pretty much forced when they showed up for promotion.

The TikTok account @ palapatoserba. Shared a video titled “On the 3rd floor”. The caption shows that the various items advertised in the video are on the third floor.

There are three employees selling items in a supermarket in Sidoarjo, East Java.

The concept of the video is quite simple: the employee does a little choreography while holding the advertised item in their hand.

This department store employee who advertises on TikTok has succeeded in turning Internet users into Salfok. (TikTok / @ palapatoserba. All the time)

However, internet users are actually Salfok considering the movement is clearly visible when someone is leading it. Some of the movements are less compact with facial expressions that are fairly flat.

Thousands of internet users stormed into the comments section where they asked to joke whether they had to or not.

However, some internet users feel that the advertising they carried out finally managed to remember that the video was viral. The video shared post went viral after generating 1.5 million views and 118,000 likes. This viral video has even been shared more than 1,200 times. The post received various comments from internet users.

“If you’re not in the mood, the marketing system has to work (crying emoticon),” @tiramvi replied.

“I keep repeating while looking for the SOS code,” joked @ udin.adalah.sarif.

This advertising method actually made internet users suspicious. (TikTok / @ palapatoserba. All the time)

“Please wink twice in the next video if you need help,” pleaded @iniusernameku.

“I know you really don’t want … wkwkwk,” commented @akutuhudahgantengkakakak.

But there are also internet users who believe that marketing has finally managed to remember that this video went viral.

“Good advertising, impressive! (Crying emoticon),” said @ omamamay26.

“I swear I think this is the best marketing. Greetings to the Palapa team,” @brojabrooo said.

At this link you can see viral videos of department store employees with unique promotions that are making internet users salfok.