After Apple’s joke, Samsung plans to remove the adapter on the Galaxy S21

Hitekno.com – After Samsung annoyed Apple, Samsung plans to remove the power adapter and headphones from the Galaxy S21, which is slated to be released in 2021, for example by Korean media site SamMobile.

The news was spread earlier this year that Samsung is considering not finalizing accessories for future HP models.

However, that decision didn’t stop Samsung indirectly mocking Apple for selling an iPhone 12 model without a power adapter or EarPods.

The taunts were uploaded by Samsung on October 13th through their official Facebook account.

“Your #Galaxy really gives you what you are looking for. From the basics as a charger, to the best camera, the best battery, the best performance, the best storage, and even a 120 Hz smartphone screen,” wrote Samsung while he uploaded a black power supply, z quoted from MacRumors on Wednesday (28.10.2020).

IPhone 12 models only contain a USB-C to Lightning cable. When announcing the changes, Apple said the accessory will be removed for environmental reasons. However, there is speculation that Apple is phasing out the power supplies and EarPods to cut costs as the 5G modems are used in its new line of iPhones.

Given that large competitors are no longer offering accessories such as power adapters and EarPods, Samsung may also want to cut costs by selling accessories rather than incorporating them into smartphones.

Korean media sources predict that the power adapter and headphones could be omitted across the Galaxy S21 range, although Samsung may offer a power adapter if headphones are removed.

Previously, Samsung had mocked Apple’s design and product choices before eventually doing the exact same thing. When Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 in 2016, Samsung made fun of the iPhone again before removing the headphone jack from the Galaxy S8 in 2018. (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami)