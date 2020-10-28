Antimage is ready to be proposed by another team and is on the ONIC transfer list

Antimage ONIC. (instagram / maxhill.leonardo)

Hitekno.com – News of ONIC frontman Antimage’s departure has indeed been rife lately. Most recently, this professional player with an Offsan role reportedly entered the transfer list for the yellow hedgehog team.

Information about Antimage placed on the ONIC transfer list was released on his live streaming by RRQ Hoshi trainer, James. James’ video fragment from Antimage was then uploaded to Instagram from the @emak_moba account.

In the video, James answers viewers’ questions about Antimage, which is said to be on the ONIC transfer list this season. With regard to this news, James then confirmed it without any explanation.

” Transfer list? Yes, yes, Antimage is on the transfer list, “said James in the video on his personal YouTube channel.

It’s not new to know that Antimage will soon be leaving the yellow hedgehog team that raised his name. Previously, the former EVOS frontman revealed the last season of Antimage and SaSa on ONIC in the Luminaire live stream.

ONIC Esports Squad at MPL Indonesia Season 6. (Instagram / mpl.id.official)

In the live streaming video, Luminaire reveals predictions about ONIC’s performance in the coming season, which will be even stronger. This is because there will be a new roster that will later strengthen the MPL Indonesia Season 3 winning team.

“ Then I feel that ONIC next season is also strong. Kan Antimage and SaSa out, most likely the roster will be in Sanz, ”Luminaire said in a live streaming video with Donkey, Marsha and Oura.

According to Luminaire, Antimage has previously confirmed that this season will be his final season at ONIC with SaSa.

Last season of Antimage and SaSa at ONIC. (Instagram / emak_moba)

The departure of the professional gamer, whose real name is ONIC’s Maxhill Leonardo, is increasingly being adopted after the ‘ONIC’ name recently disappeared from his Instagram bio.

Unfortunately, there is still no confirmation of Antimage’s departure from ONIC. So far, neither ONIC nor Antimage have sent a confirmation regarding the messages.