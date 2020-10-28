Cristiano Ronaldo calls Insya Allah during Live IG, netizen: Alhamdulillah

Cristiano Ronaldo calls God ready during a live Instagram. (instagram / Moodtwist_)

Hitekno.com – In a recently published Instagram live account @cristiano, Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo wowed internet users after saying “God willing”. The fragment of the Instagram live video was uploaded and viralized on Instagram in no time.

This live slice from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Instagram caught the eye after uploading the @moodtwist_ account on Wednesday (21/10/2020) and immediately went viral on Instagram.

On this live Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his support for MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is expected to appear in the main game of UFC 254 on Sunday (25.10.2020).

Cristiano Ronaldo then sent support for Khabib Nurmagomedov, who he said would definitely win that match. In addition, the Juventus star named Khabib Nurmagedov his brother.

‘Of course Khabib, Khabib will win, my brother. If God willing, ” said Cristiano Ronaldo on a live Instagram account @cristiano.

In response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s support for Khabib Nurmagomedov, various internet users left comments in the reply column for the upload by @moodtwist_.

“Alhamdulillah” replied to the internet user with the @yatmannoah account.

“Amiiin, just amenin,” commented the owner of the Instagram account @ haryati9429.

“Our hero, wkwkwk,” said the Instagram account @ rezaalfarizi_29.

In addition to responding to Cristiano Ronaldo’s message of support for Khabib Nurmagomedov, some internet users falsely focused on Cristiano Ronaldo’s live Instagram audience, which includes famous stars.

“Those who watch all blue ticks,” wrote the Instagram account @_strynn.

The video of Cristiano Ronaldo, which went viral on Instagram, that God willingly watched sending messages of support for Chabib Nurmagomedov, was viewed 60,000 times and received hundreds of responses from internet users.