Finally, Konami is releasing eFootball PES 2021 Mobile

eFootball PES 2021 Mobile. (Konami)

Hitekno.com – Konami Digital Entertainment has finally officially launched eFootball PES 2021 Mobile worldwide. This soccer game is free to download for iOS and Android devices.

The latest installation in the PES Mobile series, which has been downloaded more than 300 million times this summer, has many key features and licenses have been announced for eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE for PC and consoles.

EFootball PES 2021 Mobile features player and team data from last season and offers a clean and responsive mobile soccer game based on a console experience and named the “Best Sports Game” of E3 2019.

Players will experience new Matchday game modes, player updates, clubs and leagues, and much more.

This mobile soccer game also features officially licensed clubs ranging from some of the best teams in European football including FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus, FC Bayern and its new exclusive partner, AS Roma.

New additions are the “Iconic Moment Series”, with which players can relive and recreate even more phenomenal moments from the careers of today’s former superstar and superstar football. Starting today, Ronaldino, Carlos Puyol and Deco will be released as Iconic Moment Legends.

Players can also live out their soccer fantasies by signing various legends for their myClub squad, including David Beckham, Francesco Totti, Diego Maradona, Steven Gerrard, Gabriel Batistuta, Fernando Torres and Karl Rummenigge.

Data from real games played around the world are compiled weekly and implemented in-game via the live update feature for a more authentic experience.

This update affects various aspects of the game, including the condition rating of players and the list of team players.

