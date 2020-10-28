Garmin releases a smartwatch for gamers

Garmin smartwatch. (newsroomgarmin)

Hitekno.com – Smartwatches, or smartwatches, are usually marketed in different ways. Usually, smartwatches are intended for users who enjoy exercising or for devices that can be used to receive notifications.

But it seems that Garmin has taken a different route for its latest smartwatch. Garmin targets the gaming market.

The company has since launched the Garmin Instinct eSports Edition smartwatch or smartwatch.

The smart watch company reports from the Ubergizmo page, claiming that the features provided on the smartwatch are intended for gamers.

Most of the smartwatch functions are standard functions like a standard smartwatch with all the typical health monitoring functions.

But Garmin uses the data to help players understand when they are feeling stressed during a game and learn from it.

According to Dan Bartel, Garmin’s vice president of sales, “Gamers can also use Instinct data to make adjustments in their daily lives, such as changing sleep patterns or activity levels to improve cognitive and physical performance while playing being able to lead.”

This Garmin smartwatch has the robustness MIL-STD 810 and an impressive battery life of 80 hours in eSports mode or 14 days in regular mode.

Garmin also created the STR3AMUP! A PC streaming tool that allows gamers to stream their biometric data like heart rate or stress levels.

The Garmin Instinct Esports Edition device designed for gamers sells for $ 300, or approximately Rs 4.3 million