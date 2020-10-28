In cooperation with Netzme, PSSI invites fans of the Indonesian national team to shop in various ways

Netzme application. (Netzme)

Hitekno.com – PSSI’s new breakthrough in developing its merchandise business. The Indonesian Football Association works with Netzme for cashless payments.

Netzme’s service is to provide cashless payments. With this application, users can use the application to buy credits and send money.

After the collaboration with PSSI, Netzme users are again presented with the latest services. Lovers of the Indonesian national team can use the Netzme application to shop in PSSI’s official Garuda store in various shades.

“We do indeed focus on the community and are suitable for PSSI. We are genuinely grateful for the cooperation initiative of one of the legendary football sports, namely PSSI,” said Vicky G Putra as CEO of Netzme during a virtual press conference on Wednesday (October 28th, 2020 ).

Network application. (Netzme)

“We’re starting in the official Garuda store for cashless payments who have a different shopping experience. Later this will also work for supporters of the Indonesian national team,” he said.

Interestingly, the fans of the Indonesian national team can purchase jewelry from the Garuda store for a period of time by liking posts on Netzme.

“We hope that this collaboration can deliver a new color, and we want to receive goods, not just buy them, but Netzme application users can receive goods within a certain period of time and hopefully it can be more helpful,” he added.

In the meantime, the acting Secretary General of the PSSI, Yunus Nusi, felt supported by this cooperation. Especially in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, because activities outside of shopping are to be reduced as much as possible.

“We are grateful that there is a cooperation with our company. Thank you for your willingness to make cooperation really necessary in the midst of this pandemic. This is for fans who also want to receive PSSI and national team items,” said Yunus Nusi.

“Before the pandemic, the official Garuda store was almost full. If the online business continues and the cooperation with Netzme goes smoothly, our supporters will always provide significant support,” he said.

Fans of the Indonesian national team can use Netzme immediately from Wednesday (26.10.2020) to find the goods they want from the national team.

“Along with signing the collaboration today, friends can now immediately start using the application for a new version of the shopping experience,” added Vicky. (Suara.com/Adie Prasetyo Nugraha)