Is it true that RAM and the resolution of the camera determine the sophistication of a cell phone?

Photographic illustration. (Pixabay / StockSnap)

Hitekno.com – When looking to buy a smartphone, there are usually two types of people with different provisions. Firstly, people who are loyal to a brand, usually iPhone users who just think they want to upgrade their old iPhone with the latest line of iPhone.

The second type are people who deal with specifications, especially the RAM value and resolution of the camera. Usually, these are Android users who are enthusiastic about smartphones with powerful performance on paper, making smartphones appear sophisticated, futuristic and slow.

The second type likes to compare the performance of a cell phone. While not entirely wrong, using numbers to compare smartphones seems to be quick to gauge the performance of those devices.

HP illustration. (Pexels / Daria)

In addition to year-end promos, don’t let the amount of RAM and camera resolution distract you when choosing a smartphone. Why? Let’s discuss in detail.

R.A.M.

RAM, or random access memory, is a temporary storage location for data on an electronic device. It works when the device is on. The data it contains will be deleted when the device is switched off. In comparison, RAM is the highway, applications are cars, and storage is the garage. When the street is wider

Autobahn, the more cars can drive past in town. Then how important is RAM on your smartphone? John Poole, an IT professional with GeekBench, said the average person uses 9 applications per day to 30 applications per month. Therefore, the RAM capacity used should only be 2.3 GB per day. So it doesn’t matter how much RAM is needed for everyday use. Many people think the more RAM the faster the performance is wrong. The performance of the smartphone is influenced by the chipset, the graphics and the processor. So don’t conclude that the more RAM there is on a cell phone, the faster the cell phone will perform.

Camera resolution

Illustration of food photography. (Pixabay / Stocksnap)

As we know, when a new smartphone comes out, the camera specifications will usually depend on the pixel size. Megapixels alone mean a million pixels. Pixels are small squares that are put together like jigsaw pieces or mosaics to compose a photo captured by a camera. If you compare 10 megapixel and 2 megapixel smartphones, it is clear that the pictures you take are 10 megapixels clearer, as 10 megapixels can put 10 million boxes together, while 2 megapixels can only put 2 million boxes together. As a result, more and more

With large megapixels, the photo results are all the sharper and clearer. But is camera resolution the only measure of camera quality the bigger it is?

The answer is no as you also have to pay attention to the sensor on the camera. A camera with a small sensor makes it difficult for the pixels to capture more light. Likewise, a camera with a larger sensor produces images with less noise. Even at high ISO settings

The picture is no noise if your smartphone camera has a good sensor. So the camera’s megapixel size isn’t a good benchmark for a camera on a smartphone, is it? Even after reading in, you are not interested in the camera resolution. At least if you want to take good photos, the smartphone has a resolution

8 megapixel camera.

Don’t forget to consider other features besides the megapixel size and camera sensor that can improve photos. For example, support for shooting in low light conditions, image stabilization, large aperture, optical zoom function, the ability to set ISO, HDR function and panorama to support the RAW file format. And don’t forget, the most important thing is that you are the man behind the gun! With good photography skills and continuous training, the results of the photos you produce will be much better.