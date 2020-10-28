ITB, Asia-Pacific Champion, qualified for the finals of the world-class Huawei ICT competition

The Huawei ICT competition, under the umbrella of the ICT Academy program, aims to develop a platform for government agencies, higher education institutions, training partners, companies and students to support ICT education. (Doc. Huawei Indonesia).

Hitekno.com – The Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) made a name for itself in the 2019-2020 Huawei ICT competition in the Asia-Pacific region. As the winner, ITB will enter the finals of this championship on a global level.

In the 2019-2020 Huawei ICT competition in the Asia-Pacific region, the ITB team won two best titles at the same time, in both the network and cloud categories.

ITB was able to surpass the defending champion in the network category, Universiti Malaya, which had to settle for second place this year, and Nanyang Polytechnics (NYP), which came third.

By winning the annual competition, which this time has the theme “Connection, Fame, Future”, the ITB and the universities will represent the Asia-Pacific region in second and third place to compete in the finals of the world-class Huawei ICT- Competition that will be held in Shenzhen, China. Next November.

This year, 4,051 participants from 65 universities that are members of the ICT Academy program in six countries took part in the Huawei ICT competition in the Asia-Pacific region, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, India and Thailand. This competition competes with two technology fields, namely network and cloud.

The ITB team won the prestigious Huawei ICT competition 2019-2020 at national level, held on November 28, 2019 in Grha Saba, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Yogyakarta. (Doc.Huawei Indonesia)

“It has become our commitment to continue serious efforts to develop a high quality ICT human resource ecosystem. Together with partners, customers and related communities, we work together to produce high-quality ICT human resources, that we can rely on for their present and future contributions, “said Tony Cao, president of Huawei Asia Pacific Enterprise Business Group.

“We hope that the proud achievements ITB has made at the Asia-Pacific level continue not only in the latest Huawei ICT competition at the world level, but also in strengthening industrial synergies and the world of higher education the development of globally competent ICT human resources. They are the potential for the future. This needs to be supported by its development in order to be able to meet the needs of the industry in a fully connected and intelligent digital age to contribute to the nation’s vision of becoming a developed country and a global economic power by 2045. Congratulations to ITB! “said Jacky Chen, CEO of Huawei Indonesia.

The achievements of ITB students in the field of cloud and network technology, which make Indonesia proud on an international level, were recognized by the Rector of the ITB, Prof. Reini Wirahadikusumah, Ph.D.

“We hope this success will continue to inspire the enthusiasm of the entire academic community, especially students, to never abandon and master the latest technologies that are essential to the creation of a wide variety of innovative ICT solutions. ITB appreciates this Huawei is very committed to building a collaboration with the education world. This collaboration is urgently needed by the Indonesian education world to respond to the high industrial need for highly skilled human resources in ICT in this digital age, “said Prof. Reini Wirahadikusumah, Ph.D.

“This competition is very beneficial for the development of students’ competencies. The students are motivated to continue learning to understand a variety of important technologies such as cloud computing, storage, artificial intelligence or AI and various services,” said Abdul Latif, coach of the ITB Cloud teams who successfully led his students to victory. Huawei ICT Competition Asia-Pacific level this year.

The Huawei ICT competition itself aims to develop a platform for government agencies, higher education institutions, training partners, businesses and students to support ICT education. In addition to recognizing and rewarding students’ technological achievements, the Huawei ICT competition also provides guidelines for future career development.

Afif Tri Farhan, member of the ITB Network Team, welcomed his victory with the team in this prestigious competition. “Thank you to Huawei for hosting this extraordinary competition amid the pandemic challenge.

For us, this competition is not just about winning or losing, but the most important thing is how to build a mind never to give up, especially in the midst of a difficult situation that won’t stop unless we all intend or try to stop it. “

The Huawei ICT Academy, the umbrella of the Huawei ICT competition, is an industry and education collaboration program that aims to improve the technology certification of the ICT industry in order to address the problem of the gaps local universities are making Facing the training and development of each of its students in HR are the needs of the industry in a world that is intelligent, fully digital and connected.

Huawei itself is determined to develop at least 200,000 ICT professionals in Asia Pacific over the next 5 years through Huawei ICT Academy and various other programs.