Live in peace on long holidays. Here’s how to read WhatsApp without notification

WhatsApp illustration. (Unsplash / Yucel Moran)

Hitekno.com – The Indonesian government has expressly decided to consider October 28, 2020 to October 30, 2020 as the holiday celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

This government decree allows those of you who are tired of working for a month to rest during that long vacation. In order to live in peace during long vacations, the solution for you is to avoid WhatsApp notifications which often make you tired.

In order not to be disturbed by various WhatsApp notifications coming from groups or supervisors who keep coming in without knowing the time, you can try reading WhatsApp without notifying the sender of this message.

In the WhatsApp short message application, read messages are marked with two blue ticks. If the message sender receives the notification, it means that the message recipient has read that chat.

To be able to read WhatsApp messages without notifying the sender of this message, you can simply disable the function for reading receipts in the WhatsApp settings. Apart from that, however, you can also scam online notifications which are shown as follows.

Read WhatsApp chats without notification. (HiTekno / Amelia Prisilia)

A quick way to fool the WhatsApp notification system is to stealthily read messages without any notification being received by the sender.

When a notification arrives for iOS and Android users, a notification window will appear on the lock screen. With messages appearing in this notification window, you can open and read them instantly without going to WhatsApp.

Usually, to read messages sent through the lock screen, all you have to do is swipe left and select the “View” option. You can read all messages without notifying the message sender.

If you read WhatsApp without notifying the sender, it’s easy to try while avoiding routine or even enjoying a long vacation like now.