Most Popular: Crash Bandicoot game release date and portraits of old mothers

Crash Bandicoot on the run. (apps.apple.com)

Hitekno.com – A while ago we saw the trailer for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run and are looking forward to the mobile platform. The new trailer, shared on Tuesday (10/27/2020), reveals a bit of gameplay up until its release date.

The game’s official account on Twitter revealed a trailer for the iOS platform.

The caption at the end of the video indicates that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will be released in spring 2021.

In addition, old school portraits always attract attention to see what the past was like. Like old school photos of stylish ’70s mothers going viral on these social media.

Internet users were amazed at the demeanor of socialist mothers at the time, especially their looks.

This viral old-school portrait on social media caught the attention of internet users after it was first uploaded on Thursday (7/16/2020) from the Instagram account @ jadoel.ig.

Come and see the most popular news in full.

1. Displaying the SIM card of the Viral 1983 Dokar driver, Internet users fascinated by the test

Driver’s license gig. (Instagram / little friends)

Contemporary Internet Users published in 1983 were recently baffled by the appearance of a gig driver’s SIM card. Just found out if the driver’s buggy had a driver’s license, internet users were curious about the testing process to get this SIM card.

The 1983 driver’s license upload attracted attention after uploading the @sobatmasakecil account on Tuesday (27/10/2020) and going viral on Instagram.

“I just found out that Dokar has a special SIM card,” wrote the headline in this @sobatmasakecil upload.

Continue reading…

2. A new trailer has arrived, this is the release date of the new Crash Bandicoot game

Trailer Crash Bandicoot on the run. (YouTube / Sean Hollister)

A while ago we saw the trailer for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run and are looking forward to the mobile platform. The new trailer, shared on Tuesday (10/27/2020), reveals a bit of gameplay up until its release date.

The game’s official account on Twitter revealed a trailer for the iOS platform.

The caption at the end of the video indicates that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will be released in spring 2021.

Continue reading…

3. Old school portraits of stylish ’70s mothers, internet users: my mom!

Old school portraits always attract attention to see what the past was like. Like old school photos of stylish ’70s mothers going viral on these social media.

Internet users were amazed at the demeanor of socialist mothers at the time, especially their looks.

This viral old-school portrait on social media caught the attention of internet users after it was first uploaded on Thursday (7/16/2020) from the Instagram account @ jadoel.ig.

Continue reading…