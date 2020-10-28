New trailer out, this is the release date of the new Crash Bandicoot game

Trailer Crash Bandicoot on the run. (YouTube / Sean Hollister)

Hitekno.com – A while ago we saw the trailer for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run and are looking forward to the mobile platform. The new trailer, shared on Tuesday (10/27/2020), reveals a bit of gameplay up until its release date.

The game’s official account on Twitter revealed a trailer for the iOS platform.

The caption at the end of the video indicates that Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will be released in spring 2021.

The App Store list gets even more detailed by adding March 25, 2021 as the release date.

King, the Activision company behind Candy Crush Saga and many other mobile hits, has released a teaser for Crash Bandicoot: On the Run. You can expect 100 hours of gameplay in 12 countries when this game launches.

Crash Bandicoot on the run. (apps.apple.com)

The game features battles against 50 bosses from the entire history of Crash Bandicoot.

We saw the trailer in July 2020, where this new trailer reveals the gameplay at its most in-depth.

In Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, players are given the mission to prevent the serial opponent Doctor Neo Cortex from taking control of the multiverse.

Similar to Temple Run, players can point the character left and right to collect coins in front of them. Quoted from Games Radar, players can find secret paths that lead to special challenges and prizes.

The game offers a mixture of track-based endless runner gameplay with some special crash additions (spinning obstacles, hopping and blasting obstacles).

Crash Bandicoot on the run. (King.com)

When players visit the App Store and pre-order, they can receive the exclusive Blue Hyena Skin.

The trailer points to the App Store and it is not yet known whether it will be released on Android. However, it is predicted that the release of Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will not be long or even coincide with the iOS version.