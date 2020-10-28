Old school portraits of stylish mothers from the 70s, internet users: my mom!

Old-school portraits of celebrity mothers. (Instagram / jadoel.id)

Hitekno.com – Old school portraits always grab attention to see what the past was like. Like old school photos of stylish ’70s mothers going viral on these social media.

Internet users were amazed at the demeanor of socialist mothers at the time, especially their looks.

This viral old-school portrait on social media caught the attention of internet users after it was first uploaded on Thursday (7/16/2020) from the Instagram account @ jadoel.ig.

“Age sociality, so cool, friend” wrote @ jadoel.ig in the upload heading.

The old school portraits uploaded show several women taking their pictures right in front of Bank Rakyat Indonesia, written in the old spelling “Bank Rakjat Indonesia”.

These celebrity mothers were stylish enough, wearing knee-length dresses with open arms. To make their looks even more noticeable, when this photo was taken, the celebrity mothers were seen with sunglasses and a small bag in their hands.

Based on the confession of an internet user who claimed that one of the women in the photo was his mother, this photo was taken in the 1970s.

“My mom is second *** from the right in her 70s if I’m not mistaken,” @alddy_strompp said.

Viral on social media, uploads of old school portraits revealing the stylish style of these 70s socialite moms then received various comments from internet users.

“Gibah in his day wkwkwk,” replied the internet user who owns the @shodiqul_mubin account.

“They are hanging around in front of you,” commented the Instagram account @nofan_bayhaqi.

“Millennial mothers in their day,” wrote an Internet user with the @kampoeng_dolanan account.

“Sociality has been around since ancient times, brother,” said the Instagram account @ sandiki22.

Uploads of old school portraits of super stylish ’70s celebrities have received over 6,000 likes and hundreds of responses from internet users.