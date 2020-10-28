Oops, the Arctic sea ice couldn’t freeze again

North pole illustration. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – Arctic sea ice that melted in summer usually freezes again in winter. For the first time, however, some regions have not yet formed ice.

There has been reported no freezing off the coast of Siberia, although it did occur in late October.

This is the first time in history that the Laptev Sea in the Arctic Ocean hasn’t frozen at the end of the year. This is due to the annual melt rates, which have increased over the years. The Arctic’s first ice-free summer is expected to take place between 2030 and 200.

This year was a disaster for the region with an unprecedented heat wave that caused temperatures of up to 10 degrees Celsius in Siberia in June.

With winter approaching, the effects of this year’s scorching summer are clear as the main arctic ice school in the Laptev Sea is not freezing.

The arctic sea ice could not freeze. [Twitter]

Typically, ice forms along the coast of Northern Siberia in early winter and is then blown over and around Laptev by strong winds. When blown, it transports nutrients across the Arctic before finally melting in the Fram Strait between Svalbard and Greenland in spring.

However, further freezing means that this year’s ice will have less time to thicken the layer and increase the likelihood of the ice melting before it reaches the Fram Strait.

As a result, plankton receives fewer nutrients throughout the Arctic, reducing its ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. This will ultimately have an impact on the greenhouse effect and lead to higher global temperatures.

“The lack of frost so far this fall is unprecedented in the Arctic of Siberia,” Colorado State University’s Zachary Labe said in a statement to The Guardian.

The extreme summer temperatures in the far north of this summer are causing the Laptev sea ice to melt earlier than before, creating large areas of open water. Since this water absorbs sunlight, the temperature reaches an above-average 5 degrees Celsius.

Global warming in the Arctic, North Pole. [Shutterstock]

The failure of the Laptev sea ice freeze also broke the record-deep sea ice cover in the Arctic that year.

In addition, limited freezing is likely to result in thinner ice this year, and early melting is also likely next year.

This will result in more open waters throughout the summer and an even bigger rise in sea temperature over the next year. Labe and other climate researchers are calling on policymakers to curb emissions and save the Arctic sea ice.

This is the account of the failure of the ice frost in the Arctic, even though it occurred in late October, a time that should have been winter. (Suara.com/ Lintang Siltya Utami).