Price of Rp. 1 million, that’s 7 cheap HP 3 GB RAM best for October 2020

Realme C11. (Realme)

Hitekno.com – For consumers on a budget, cheap cell phones priced at 1 million rupees may be an option. We will give recommendations for the best cheap HP 3GB RAM Rp.1 million for the period October 2020.

This cheap 3GB RAM phone is also great for playing popular games like PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends or COD Mobile (especially some phones).

Multitasking activities, as well as some simple mobile photography, can be done with the following ranges of devices.

There are several cell phones that are equipped with high-end chipsets like the Qualcomm 400 series or MediaTek specifically for entry-level games so that they promise fast performance in their class.

There are also cell phones that have an unloaded screen and are even equipped with 3 rear cameras so that they are not inferior to the middle class cell phones.

The following is a bunch of cheap HP 3GB RAM, the top Rp.1 million as of October 2020:

1. Realme C11

Realme C11 while playing. (HiTekno.com)

The device, which was launched in late June, has attractive specifications for a price range of 1 million rupees.

The new HP Realme C11 brings MediaTek’s latest gaming chipset, the Helio G35.

The device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD Plus resolution and water droplets.

Some of the other specs include a 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera, 5,000 mAh battery, and an additional microSD slot.

Price:

Realme C11 RAM 3 GB + 32 GB: 1,699,000

2. Redmi 8A Pro

Redmi 8A Pro. (HiTekno.com)

Redmi 8A Pro launched in early April 2020 and offers attractive specs for the HP price range of IDR 1 million.

This new mobile phone comes with a large screen with a jumbo battery, making it perfect for streaming movies or watching your favorite videos.

The features of the Redmi 8A Pro include a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with HD Plus resolution, a Snapdragon 439 chipset, two rear cameras (13 + 2 MP), an 8 MP front camera, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB internal memory and 5,000 mAh batteries and fast charging 18 W.

Price:

Redmi 8A Pro RAM 3 GB + 32 GB: IDR 1,549,000

3. Infinix Hot 8

Infinix Hot 8. (Infinix)

If you want a cheap mobile phone with 3 rear cameras, the Infinix Hot 8 is an attractive choice for you.

Infinix Hot 8 comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

Some of the features of the Infinix Hot 8 are a 6.6 inch IPS LCD screen with HD Plus resolution, a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 3 rear cameras (13 MP + 2 MP + QVGA), an 8 MP front camera and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Price:

Infinix Hot 8 RAM 3 GB + 32 GB: Rp.1,499,000

4. Redmi 9

Redmi 9. (Xiaomi Indonesia)

If you’re looking for entry-level gaming phones at a fairly affordable price, Redmi 9 is an attractive option.

This mobile phone, launched in June 2020, is equipped with a gaming chipset from MediaTek, the Helio G80.

Some of the other specs include a 6.53-inch Full HD Plus IPS LCD screen, four rear cameras (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), an 8 MP front camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery (18 W fast charge).

Price:

Redmi 9 RAM 3 GB + 32 GB: Rp.1,699,000

5. Redmi 9C

Redmi 9C. (HiTekno.com)

Redmi 9C launched on September 9th and offers enticing specs for the entry-level segment.

This device has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with HD Plus resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) and runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12.

Some of the other specs include the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, a triple 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera, a 5 MP front camera, and a 5,000 mAh battery (still standard 10 W charge).

Price:

Redmi 9C RAM 3 GB + 32 GB: Rp. 1,399,000

6. Realme C15

Realme C15. (Realme Indonesia)

If you have your eye on a cell phone with a jumbo battery, the Realme C15 may be an option.

This new mobile phone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging capabilities.

Some of the other specs include a 6.5 inch IPS LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, 4 rear cameras (13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and an 8 MP front camera.

Price:

Realme C15 RAM 3 GB + 32 GB: Rp.1,899,000

7. Samsung Galaxy M11

Samsung Galaxy M11. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy M11 has a widescreen with an HD Plus resolution of 6.4 inches.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 450 chipset which is still powerful to run battle royale games or popular MOBAs.

Some of the other specs include three rear cameras (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), an 8 MP front camera, Android 10, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 15 W fast charge.

Samsung Galaxy M11 RAM 3 GB + 32 GB: IDR 1,749,000

That was the recommendation for 7 cheap HP 3 GB RAM for the period October 2020, which is your target device?