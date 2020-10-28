The appearance of the viral driver’s license from 1983 made internet users curious about the test

Driver’s license gig. (Instagram / little friends)

Hitekno.com – Modern internet users published in 1983 were baffled recently by the appearance of a gig driver’s SIM card. Just found out if the driver’s buggy had a driver’s license, internet users were curious about the testing process to get this SIM card.

The 1983 driver’s license upload attracted attention after uploading the @sobatmasakecil account on Tuesday (27/10/2020) and going viral on Instagram.

“I just found out that Dokar has a special SIM card,” wrote the headline in this @sobatmasakecil upload.

When uploading, the driver’s license for a gig driver was issued on February 10, 1983 and is valid until February 10, 1986.

Quite simply, this driver’s license buggy only contains the SIM number, the period of validity until the SIM card expires. Below is a photo of the driver of the concert with his signature and fingerprint.

Driver’s license gig. (Instagram / little friends)

For your information, a buggy is a two-wheeled cart pulled by a horse. This mode of transport was so popular in its day and became the only vehicle before the advent of modern cars and motorcycles.

Viral on Instagram, uploads about the appearance of the 1983 gig driver SIM card then received various comments from Internet users. Several internet users then became curious about the testing process to get the SIM.

” Is there a STNK? Horse Number Certificate ” answered the Internet user with the @ _agus.kurniawan_ account.

“How about the test, I’m curious,” commented the Instagram account @yobe_dnv.

“Wow, there is,” said the internet user who owns the @itssss_wiwii Instagram account.

This 1983 driver’s license upload, which is drawing attention after going viral on Instagram, has garnered hundreds of likes and dozens of responses from internet users after uploading.