The reason for this husband confessing to give the woman the entire salary leaves internet users amused

The confession of the man whose salary was handed over to his wife amused Internet users. (TikTok / @lizzebethmua)

Hitekno.com – Your ideal husband is a man who really understands the needs of his wife and family. Curhatan and the appreciation of the husband who gave this woman all of his salary actually made internet users amused.

TikTok users with an account called @lizzebethmua share video postings of their husband’s confession.

“Though I was initially happy with @michaelrendyw,” @lizzebethmua wrote in the headline.

Instagram account owners Lizzebeth (@lizzebethmua) and Michael Rendy Wiyono (@michaelrendyw) often share content about their family on social media.

They are very diligent in sharing content especially about the boy named Clay who is funny enough that they have hundreds of thousands of followers.

Internet users were amused by the admission of the man whose salary was handed over to his wife. (TikTok / @lizzebethmua)

Several questions were asked of the man who was sitting on the bed. The answer to the reason why he gave all of his salary tickled internet users.

“What kind of answer is that. Yank, if you pay who the salary? Why? Then what about snacks? Are you happy?” asked the woman in the description on the video.

The answer was so innocent that internet users were instantly amused by the answer.

The reason for the husband makes the internet users amused. (TikTok / @lizzebethmua)

“Usually give yourself. Yes, mbok really asked for everything. Yes, if you eat snacks, just ask for your money, I call Sopo money (who uses the money)”, replied the husband.

When asked if he was happy, the final answer made internet users even more amused. “Yes (happy), yo piye meneh (yes, what else to do)”, the husband replied resignedly.

The shared video post successfully went viral after receiving more than 6.4 million views and 330,000 likes. This viral video receives various comments from internet users.

Internet users were amused by the admission of the man whose salary was handed over to his wife. (TikTok / @lizzebethmua)

“(Emoticon laughs) where are you looking for a husband like that?” asked @ilmakfskin.

“Wow, God forbid, that’s the name of a man who loves his wife. Those who don’t want to eat a snack ask about women. ‘Keep asking who’ (crying emoticon)” @raishatyazizah replied.

“Very clear my husband’s answer … hahaha” said @RhiaOjie.

“Indeed, married life is like a workshop. Husbands work, wives buy,” joked @u_dhee.

“My humor is limited to ‘I miss duito sopo’. Always healthy, Mama Daddy Clay. Greetings from Klaten,” commented @perempuanry.

To see a viral video of her husband’s conversation that is funny enough to amuse internet users, you can check out the original post via this link.