This girl will be given a unique name and will receive free internet for 18 years

Baby illustration. (Unsplash / Omar Lopez)

Hitekno.com – As one of the telecommunications companies in Switzerland, Twifi offers a free internet service to anyone who names their baby after the company.

It is known that a couple of parents are said to have given their baby a similar name.

The baby’s mother and father, who are over 30 years old, live in Graubünden in eastern Switzerland. The two recorded their baby’s middle name as Twifia on their birth certificates and were reluctant to disclose their baby’s full name in order to maintain anonymity.

“We want to remain anonymous for our fellow human beings. Due to the allegations of having sold our child’s name, it has shaken us and we are also a little embarrassed,” said the baby’s father Blick, as reported by Indian Express on Wednesday (28 / ) cited. 10/2020).

The Swiss internet provider Twifi had announced that it would offer free services to families who named their newborns either Twifius for boys and Twifia for girls. Free internet is provided after parents upload a copy of the official birth certificate to the company’s website.

Illustration of telecommunications technology devices (Shutterstock).

According to local reports, the baby’s parents want to use the future budget for internet use to generate savings and use the funds for their daughter.

The free internet service is still available on the websites of telecommunications companies and companies, waiting to see if other parents want to name their child Twifius as part of their campaign. (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami)