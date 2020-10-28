Trust in losing earpods that these internet users find in unexpected places

Missing earplugs. (Twitter / @@ acmack_

Hitekno.com – Earpods are known to have a small design. Quite a few users complain that their devices are often hidden because they are too small.

A while ago, earplug users tried to swallow earplugs and the result was that the device was very easy to swallow.

This appears to be happening again to one of the TikTok internet users who re-uploaded the @ acmack_ account and went viral.

In a video that lasts 11 seconds, it shows he’s losing earplugs, so he tries to turn on the song through his earplugs.

He intends to listen to the earplugs again from the incoming sound source. When he activates the earplugs, he then hears songs from unexpected sources.

The internet user heard a song from his earplugs and played a song from his dog’s belly.

It is believed that his dog swallowed his earplugs and the unique thing was that these earplugs were intact and still working.

The video then attracted attention and received various comments from internet users.

“One thing about small dogs is that they eat what they shouldn’t,” wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“I’m just worried about the dog’s health,” wrote another internet user comment on Twitter.

“Oh no, hurry up and save this cute dog,” commented internet users on Twitter.

A post from a dog who swallowed these earplugs went viral and garnered more than 49,000 likes.