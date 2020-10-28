Will the Samsung Galaxy F12 be the successor to the F series soon?

Samsung logo. (Samsung Newsroom)

Hitekno.com – It seems the Samsung family is not going to stop releasing the F-series devices. After the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy F41 some time ago, this South Korean HP provider is now to prepare for the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy F12.

Rumor has it that the Samsung Galaxy F12 will be launched as a new Samsung family in late 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy F12s starts in the GSM arena and is marked with the model number SM-F127G. Because of the model number, many Samsung fans have called the Samsung Galaxy F12 the new device.

That prediction is still a little confused, however, considering that Samsung didn’t introduce the Samsung Galaxy F12. The device that starts later is most likely located between the Samsung Galaxy F12 or the Samsung Galaxy F12.

Other rumors are that the Samsung Galaxy F12 or Samsung Galaxy F12 will be offered as a new entry-level charger at an affordable price.

If these rumors are true, then the Samsung Galaxy F12s is said to be a cheap version of the Samsung Galaxy M12 with a few modifications.

Although the news of its arrival is widespread, there are still no specifications regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F12.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has not been marketed worldwide and is still being sold for the Indian market. It is not certain when the F-series device will be launched on the world market.

There was a lot of information on the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy F12s, but Samsung is still stingy on the specs and innards of this new device.