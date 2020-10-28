Youth Promise Day, Telkomsel hosts Digital Creative Millennials 2020

Digital Creative Millennials 2020. (Telkomsel)

Hitekno.com – Telkomsel is back with a digitally based program as a forum to promote entrepreneurship in the youth or millennial segment. The program, called Digital Creative Millennials 2020, offers a range of training courses and education through online seminars (webinars) and workshops on the topic of digital transformation in the MSME sector.

As an opening and impetus for the interpretation of Youth Pledge Day, Telkomsel hosted an online seminar on creative talks (webinar) on October 27, 2020, in which speakers were introduced who have experience in the field of entrepreneurship.

Telkomsel Vice President Corporate Communications Denny Abidin said, “Digital Creative Millennials is Telkomsel’s annual CSR program that has been running for the past two years. This year we’d like to focus on helping MSMEs move further so we can interpret Youth Promise Day as part of the Digital Creative Millennials program. As we now know, this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has become a challenge for various industrial sectors, including the MSME activists previously known as a sector that was resistant to the economic crisis in 1998. “

“But now MSMEs are a hard hit sector as they still depend on traditional business models. With a series of the Digital Creative Millennials 2020 program that opened with Webinar Creative Talks, we want to accelerate the MSME sector that will become one in the future Has potential strength in building the economy to adapt to technology and turn into a digital system, “Denny added.

Digital Creative Millennials 2020. (Telkomsel)

Webinar Creative Talks is a kick-off program that introduces specific topics related to the importance of digital transformation in the MSME sector and online business strategies. The first session was filled by Dendy Darman (Founder Unkl347) who shared his experience in “running the apparel / clothing line business for over 20 years”. The session then continued with a discussion between the two founders of Cotton Ink, Ria Sarwono and Carline Darjanto, who discussed how to build a business with an effective and longstanding partner.

Then the final session of the Creative Talks webinar on “Build a business honestly and keep yourself” by Gofar Gilman (Founder Lawless) concluded. A total of more than 200 creatives, MSMEs and brand owners took part as webinar participants and exchanged knowledge with the speakers about the importance of the implementation of digital platforms and the digital transformation in the MSME sector.

By participating in the Digital Creative Millennials 2020 program, attendees will receive education and training on commercial products, technical support on documents and licenses, business plans, simplifying sales production, and meeting with investors. That event will later conclude with the running of the 3D Experience Online Shopping Festival, which will be filled by hundreds of local brands in late December 2020.

With the 3D Experience Shopping Online Festival, Telkomsel is trying to revive the MSME sector or brand brands that have seen a decline in sales due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The concept of online shopping, which offers a three-dimensional experience, is taking place for the first time in Indonesia and invites visitors to a virtual shopping experience. Later there are five shopping areas that can be visited depending on the classification, including menswear, womenswear, beauty area, sports area, and collaboration area.

Digital Creative Millennials 2020. (Telkomsel)

As a continuation of the program, Telkomsel will also introduce a collaboration product between hundreds of local brands and artists. By combining these two identities, creative ideas should be presented and new innovations created. Artists participating in product collaboration with brands or SMEs include Owi Liunic, Sir Dandy and Hilarius Jason.

“We hope that the Digital Creative Millennials program and this collaboration can provide the greatest benefits for MSME players. Telkomsel will always be fully committed to continuing to support MSMEs with a variety of training, education, solutions and digital services from Telkomsel and empower those who can provide support and business development in the MSME sector to increase the productivity and efficiency of the MSME business, “Denny concluded.

The series of Digital Creative Millennials will continue until December 2020. Various business development programs are designed specifically for creative entrepreneurs, brand owners, MSMEs and the general public.