AMD Radeon RX 6000 series officially revealed, this is offered

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. (AMD)

Hitekno.com – The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card has finally been officially launched. It is designed to deliver outstanding performance, lifelike graphics, and several key features that make it the new standard for PC gaming enthusiasts.

With extreme design and design, the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series is eagerly awaited, including the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards, as well as the latest flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT – the fastest AMD gaming graphics cards, ever developed.

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards are built on the innovative AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, a new foundation for consoles, PCs, laptops and next-generation mobile devices that offers the optimal combination of performance and energy efficiency.

The AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture provides up to 2 times faster performance than graphics cards based on the AMD RDNA 1 architecture and up to 54 percent higher performance per watt using the same 7nm process technology.

AMD RDNA 2 offers a number of innovations, including the application of advanced energy-saving techniques to high-performance computers to increase energy efficiency by up to 30 percent[i]and use a high-speed design method to achieve a frequency increase of up to 30 percent for the same power rating.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su with AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. (Doc. AMD)

This includes the new AMD Infinity Cache technology, which offers up to 2.4 times more bandwidth per watt compared to a GDDR6-AMD RDNA-based architecture design.

“Today’s launch marks the culmination of years of research and development aimed at bringing the best AMD Radeon graphics card to the gaming market for the enthusiast and marks a major development in the PC gaming space,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice President and General Manager of the Graphics Business Unit. AMD.

“The latest Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT graphics cards offer premium 4K and 1440p performance in major AAA titles, new levels of immersion with stunning graphics, and must-have features that bring you the best gaming experience. I can’t wait that gamers get their hands on this amazing new graphics card. ”

Great performance, graphics and gaming experience

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards support PCIe 4.0 high-bandwidth technology and come with 16GB of GDDR6 memory to power the 4K workloads you need today and tomorrow. The key features and functions include:

High performance

AMD Infinity Cache – High-performance, last-level data cache, suitable for 4K and 1440p games with the highest level of detail. 128 MB on-die cache significantly reduces latency[i] Overall power consumption provides higher gaming performance than traditional architectural designs. AMD Smart Access Memory – An exclusive feature of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series system processors, AMD B550 and X570 motherboards, and Radeon ™ RX 6000 graphics cards. Allows AMD Ryzen processors better access to the high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory, speeds up CPU processing and offers a performance increase of up to 13 percent in selected games in combination with the latest single-ended overclocking settings in Rage mode. Designed for Standard Chassis – 267mm long and 2×8 ports With an 8-pin power connector designed to operate with existing 650W-750W enthusiast-class power supplies, gamers can easily upgrade their existing large to small form factor PCs at no additional cost.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. (Doc. AMD)

Stunning live visuals

DirectX 12 Ultimate Support – Offers a powerful blend of ray tracing, arithmetic, and raster effects like DirectX ray tracing (DXR) and variable rate shading to take games to the next level. DirectX Raytracing (DXR) – Fixed functionality Ray Accelerator engine has been added AMD RDNA 2-based graphics cards provide high performance for any computing unit and are optimized to provide real-time lighting, shadows, and reflections with DXR. When combined with AMD FidelityFX, which enables hybrid rendering, developers can combine raster and ray tracing effects to ensure the optimal combination of image quality and performance. AMD FidelityFX – An open source toolkit for game developers available on AMD GPUOpen. With a collection of light, shadow and reflection effects that make it easy for developers to add high quality post-processing effects that keep games looking beautiful while maintaining the optimal balance between visual fidelity and performance. Variable Rate Shading (VRS) – Dynamically reduces shadow levels for different areas of the frame that do not require high visual detail and provides higher overall performance with little or no noticeable change in image quality.

Improved gaming experience

Microsoft DirectStorage Support – Future DirectStorage API support enables lightning-fast load times and high-quality textures by removing bottlenecks related to storage APIs and limiting CPU usage. Radeon Software Optiming Performance Presets – Radeon Software’s simple, one-click presets make it easy for gamers to get the most out of their graphics card. These presets contain a new Rage mode, which is stable compared to the clock rate and uses the additional headroom for higher gaming performance. Radeon Anti-Lag – Significantly reduces input-to-display response times and provides a competitive edge in gameplay.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. (AMD)

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series product range

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series. (AMD Indonesia)

Strong gaming ecosystem and partnership

In the coming weeks, AMD will be releasing a series of videos from its ISV partners showing the incredible gaming experiences that AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards bring to some of the most anticipated games of the year. These videos can be viewed on the AMD website.

DIRT 5 – October 29, Godfall – November 2, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands – November 10, RiftBreaker – November 12, FarCry 6 – November 17

Prices and availability

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon AMD RX 6800 XT graphics cards are expected to be available for sale at global retailers / retailers and on AMD.com starting November 18, 2020 for $ 579 and $ 649, respectively. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is expected to be available on December 8, 2020 for $ 999.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT graphics cards are also expected to be available in November 2020 from AMD partners such as ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX.