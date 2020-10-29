Appears at FCC, Mi Watch Lite specs revealed

Xiaomi Mi watch. (Xiaomi China)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi is about to release a new smartwatch, namely Mi Watch Lite. Not so long ago, this brand new Xiaomi device appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, announcing its imminent arrival.

The appearance of Mi Watch Lite on the Federal Communications Commission or the FCC database then reveals some of its specifications along with the new Xiaomi smartwatch design.

Mi Watch Lite is quoted from the GSM arena and is set to be released as Redmi Watch in several regions, including China.

From this point of view, the Mi Watch Lite seems to rely on a rectangular screen with a button on the right. The Mi Watch Lite screen uses a size of 1.41 inches which is swimproof.

Some advanced functions were then fixed on this smartwatch by Xiaomi. Features that are also present on the Mi Watch Lite include GPS for a heart rate tracker that is active for 24 hours. Another feature is a sports mode, which is pretty timely.

Xiaomi Mi Watch white color variant. (Xiaomi China)

To charge the Power Center, the Mi Watch Lite requires a battery with a capacity of 230 mAh that is charged with 5 W. For the connection, Mi Watch Lite can connect via Bluetooth 5.1.

Compatible Android phones for Mi Watch Lite include devices that support Android OS 4.4 and above. For iOS users, iPhones with iOS 10 and above can try this Xiaomi smartwatch.

Model number REDMIWT02, the Mi Watch Lite will be introduced in the near future after receiving a number of other certifications from the Federal Communications Commission.

Although it has received a number of certifications, it is not sure about the price of the Mi Watch Lite, the new flagship smartwatch from the Xiaomi family.