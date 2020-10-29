DANA inspires young people to make virtual youth promises

Virtual youth promise from DANA. (FUND)

Hitekno.com – Youth or young people have always played an important role in the history of education and development of the Indonesian nation. This important role existed long before independence. The milestone of the youth role was the Youth Promise of October 28, 1928, which carried the spirit of unity through three committed commitments, namely a nation, a homeland and a language.

In order to simultaneously commemorate and continue the spirit of the youth promise, the DANA Digital Wallet held the “DANAID8 youth promise 4.0: Build your nation your way” on October 27, 2020. Through this activity, DANA aims to inspire young Indonesians to build the nation together through ideas and creativity they have.

DANAID8 is a monthly DANA sharing session held for the public that features a range of inspiring speakers. The participants in this routine program are mainly people of productive age or young people with different industrial backgrounds and career levels.

Regarding DANAID8 and its vision and mission, Vince Iswara, CEO and Co-Founder of DANA, said that as a financial technology start-up founded by young people, DANA truly appreciates and recognizes the role of young people, particularly around the pace of Indonesia’s digital economy to advance.

Virtual youth promise from DANA. (FUND)

“Youth is an important asset for nation and state, present and future. Through the DANAID8 program, young Indonesians can be inspired by inspiring personalities from different areas, who exchange new knowledge and exchange thoughts and ideas. We hope that through DANAID8 young Indonesians will strengthen their determination to always make their best contribution to Indonesia’s glory in this new, connected, digital and intelligent world! “said Vince.

Vince continued: “In a time of digital disruption and increasingly complex challenges, young people need to be able to become agents of change and renewal as well as agents of development. Young people need to build digital skills and work together for positive things. With technological innovation, they can also make changes that can be implemented in the community. With knowledge of digital technology and creative ideas, young people can also generate innovations and breakthroughs for national development. “

“DANAID8 Youth Pledge 4.0: Build Your Nation Your Way” was opened by Vince Iswara (CEO and Co-Founder of DANA) and featured a number of speakers including Rangga Wiseno (Senior VP of Product, DANA) and Jihane Almira Chedid (Actress and Act Your Thought Movement)), Dana Paramita (journalist) and Ayu Kartika Dewi (special staff for the President of the Republic of Indonesia).

In DANAID8, DANA succeeded this time in mobilizing more than 450 young people of different origins, ethnicities and regions, who are dominated by students and communities from different regions of Indonesia. The four speakers then shared their perspectives and experiences in order to increase youth participation in today’s digital landscape.

Ayu Kartika Dewi, Special Staff of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and co-founder of SabangMerauke, expressed a simple way to show love for the nation: “Do what we can. Young people often feel small and have no control over their surroundings. Even if one of these simple possibilities can be demonstrated with simple things, e.g. B. Educating families to tell the truth to prevent false news on social media. All young people can contribute a lot to the progress of the country in their own way. “

DANAID8 did not forget to strengthen the spirit of the nation’s children through virtual youth vows made by DANA employees from different ethnic groups and regions. This diversity also represents the beauty of diversity that is anchored in the DANA culture and in Indonesia itself. With this webinar DANA would like to contribute to the fact that the products of the children of the country and more and more young talents, who are intelligent, qualified, innovative, creative and globally competitive and play a role in the national development, are proud of it.