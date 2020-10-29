Driver Ojol photos with Ayu Ting Ting, netizens are even wrong to focus on it

Driver ojol photos with Ayu Ting Ting. (Instagram / dramaojol.id)

Hitekno.com – An Ojol driver recently got lucky after taking a selfie with a Dangdut singer, Ayu Ting Ting. When the second photo was uploaded, internet users were actually tricked into focusing incorrectly on Ayu Ting Ting’s face in the selfie.

This selfie photo of the Ojol driver and Ayu Ting Ting was uploaded to dramaojol.id and viralized on Instagram on Wednesday (28.10.2020).

“It must be difficult to find the address,” wrote the title in this upload from @ dramaojol.id.

In the uploaded photo, an Ojol driver who allegedly just completed an order from Ayu Ting Ting looks funny taking selfies with the popular Dangdut singer with this fake address song.

On the other hand, Ayu Ting Ting was seen smiling without any flashy makeup as he stood next to the Ojol driver, who immediately took the picture of the two.

Ayu Ting Ting. (Instagram / ayutingting92)

After this selfie photo was uploaded to dramaojol.id and went viral on Instagram, various comments were posted by internet users. Some internet users admit that they are wrong to focus on other things that appear in the photo.

“What’s wrong with her lips? Most of the vitamin C has no vitamin C, it looks like bubbles,” replied the internet user with the @albaradam account, incorrectly focusing on the sore near Ayu Ting Ting’s lips.

“Also on the left side of the nose,” commented the internet users with the @ avec.vira account, who also misfocused with another wound on Ayu Ting Ting’s left nose.

Driver ojol photos with Ayu Ting Ting. (Instagram / dramaojol.id)

In relation to this, one internet user said that the shape of the wound near Ayu Ting Ting’s lips was an acne scar.

“I think the acne,” said the Instagram account @ Stormandflash8.

It’s enough to steal attention and become a hot topic after going viral on Instagram. The upload of the Ojol driver who took a photo with Ayu Ting Ting has garnered 21,000 likes and hundreds of responses from internet users after uploading.