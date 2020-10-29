Here are 8 facts you need about Twitter trends

Twitter illustration. (Unsplash / Sara Kurfeß)

Hitekno.com – Not many people know the uniqueness of Twitter social media internet users, from unique characters to diverse backgrounds.

The conversations between internet users on Twitter arise because of opinion forming and other things.

A Twitter feature that everyone knows but few understand how it works is the trending topic. Here are eight things you should know about trending topics on Twitter.

1. The trend is determined by the algorithm.

Trends are automatically adjusted for users based on the accounts they follow, your interests, and your location. However, users can also change this by selecting trends based on location (e.g. Indonesia), and they can find topics that are popular with people in a particular geographic location.

2. Understanding that trends are determined by the number of tweets is wrong.

Trends shows in real time what is being discussed on Twitter. Trends aren’t just determined by the number of tweets on a particular topic. Trends reflect what is happening and help you find the hottest discussion topics currently debated on Twitter.

3. Trends = hashtags?

Not. Hashtags are part of the trend, but words and phrases are also decisive factors. Twitter also groups related hashtags like #MalamJumat and #Kamistis, both of which can be represented by #MalamJumat.

4. How are tweets displayed that are part of a trending topic?

Click or tap a trending topic in the list to view the search results for that trend. You will see all tweets that contain a phrase, word, or hashtag. To view previous tweets that are no longer registered, you can use Twitter search.

5. Can I participate in trending topics?

Can! Tweet the same words, phrases, or hashtags that appear in the trending list and you’re already part of the conversation on the trending topic. Twitter also filters searches based on quality. Read the Twitter Search Rules and Limitations to understand what behaviors can cause your Tweets to pass the voting process.

6. Does the trending topic have a description?

Occasionally, e.g. B. a series of tweets or a personalized context, e.g. B. someone in your network who tweets about the topic.

By looking at the volume of tweets, you can see that there aren’t always more tweets in the top row than a lower number. As mentioned in point 2 above, trends are not always determined by the number of tweets on a particular topic, but rather reflect what is happening.

7. Are there topics that are restricted so that they are not included in the trending topic series?

Twitter wants trending topics to encourage healthy discussion on the platform. This means that currently certain types of content cannot be displayed on trending topics, including content that:

Contains image / adult or obscene references. Spread hate speech based on race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious group, age, disability, or illness. Violation of Twitter rules. Illustrating hashtags or hashtags, one of the most popular features on Twitter. [Shutterstock]

8. Is there an option for paid trending topics on Twitter?

Organic trending topics work as described above and fall under the parameters of the Twitter rules. This cannot be changed. However, Twitter also offers two options for paid trending topics:

Promoted Trend, this is an impressive 24 hour promotion that is popular with brands. To ensure transparency, all sponsored trends are clearly labeled and sponsored trends should follow the sponsored trend guide. Spotlight Promoted Trend or Promoted Trend Spotlight, this is a visual ad format that appears in the top trend lists. This trend is complemented by 6 second videos, GIFs, or a collection of static photos.

Trending topics are available on the Twitter for iOS, Twitter for Android and twitter.com apps. In the Twitter mobile app, users can find trending topics listed in the trending section.

When you log into the twitter.com page on a desktop or laptop computer, trending topics are listed in many places. including home page timeline, notifications, search results and profile pages (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty)